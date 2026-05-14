HGC Partner Day 2026 concludes, deepens AI ecosystem development

HGC Partner Day 2026 brought together more than 200 industry leaders, representatives from industry associations and government organization from over 80 companies across various ICT sectors worldwide.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2026 - HGC Global Communications ("HGC" or "the Group"), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, yesterday hosted its fourth annual Partner Day, bringing together more than 200 industry leaders, representatives from industry associations and government organization from over 80 companies across various ICT sectors worldwide.Under the theme "Navigating the Digital Frontier, Accelerating Collective Success", the gathering underscored HGC's deepening partner alliance and its positioning as an AI Enabler and Service Company Group that is leveraging owned infrastructures to enable individuals, enterprises and international business partners to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies application at scale.Bridging AI Ambition and Reality: The AI Enabler Delivering Integrated ServicesIn a rapidly evolving AI landscape, HGC is sharpening its position as an AI Enabler and Service Company Group, focused on turning enterprise AI ambition into secure, scalable and operational reality.As an AI enabler, HGC delivers the critical foundations corporates need to deploy and operate AI with confidence. This includes AI-ready infrastructure and high-speed, low latency connectivity linking data centres and cloud environments for AI workload; intelligent operations platforms, such as the award-winning, self-developed GodEye, which enhances network management and service delivery; end-to-end AI lifecycle support spanning testing, rollout, monitoring and optimization. Equally critical, HGC embeds AI governance and security to ensure AI solutions remain compliant, resilient and fully controlled. Positioning as a service backbone, HGC enables customers and partners to focus on value creation and innovation.These fundamental capabilities are underpinned by HGC's identity as a Service Company Group, where value is created through one-stop shop service, expertise and accountability, rather than one-off service delivery. HGC owns the full operating journey – from solution design and deployment to 24/7 monitoring services and ongoing optimization. Combining human expertise with AI‑driven intelligence, HGC delivers long‑term, subscription‑based partnerships that ensure enterprise AI systems remain secure, reliable and future‑ready.Strong Performance in Various Market Sectors Reflect the Winning StrategyThe practical impact of being an AI enabler that provides integrated services was demonstrated across different market sectors:Corporate Business: Under its customer-centric approach, HGC's ICT business combining digital infrastructure, ICT services intake drove a 6% year-on-year growth in vertical expansion. HGC's Corporate & Enterprise business continued to deepen its engagement across eight major sectors in Hong Kong, including FSI, government, education, logistics, property, retail, professional services, and trading & manufacturing. Backed by deep industry expertise and long-established customer relationships, HGC provides integrated end-to-end solutions covering secure connectivity, cybersecurity, managed services, and digital transformation capabilities. This continued momentum was reflected in Q1 2026 performance, where gross profit from cybersecurity solutions increased by 32% year-on-year, while SME data bandwidth subscription grew by 12%.International Business: HGC is building the backbone of its AI regional infrastructure, with OTT number of customers up 20% year-on-year in Q1 2026. Under the East-West Gateway Project, a Memorandum of Understanding with Johor Capital Group, it is creating a next-generation digital infrastructure hub in Johor, integrating submarine landing points, terrestrial networks, data centre interconnects and internet exchanges to serve one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing AI data centre clusters. By simplifying network implementation, HGC gives enterprises, service providers and OTT providers greater flexibility to connect across diverse data centres. Additionally, HGC has obtained a strategic pilot approval from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, to engage value-added telecommunications services in Chinese Mainland. This milestone supports the country' digital economy, facilitating the opening-up of China's telecommunications market and more Chinese Mainland enterprises to go global.Consumer Market: HGC's consumer business continued its steady upward trajectory in Q1 2026, driven by strong growth in 2Gpbs and above high-speed broadband subscribers, which record a 39% year-on-year increase. The robust uptake reflects rising customer demand for high‑capacity network services, reinforcing the competitiveness of the Group's premium residential broadband offerings. HGC also marked a key milestone with the launch of HGC Mobile, a new brand extending HGC's footprint into mobile telecommunications services. The new brand delivers a highly flexible, best in value "network-on-the-go" experience, further strengthening engagement across HGC's residential customer base through a more integrated suite of connectivity solutions.Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said, "I would like to extend my deepest thanks to every partner who joined the HGC partner day – a true convergence of the East and the West, and demonstrates the strong alliance and important future that we are building together. I am equally grateful for the consistent support of local governments that have helped to make our vision a reality. Your belief in open, collaborative digital infrastructure gives us the confidence to push ahead. As we navigate a landscape being rewritten by AI, HGC will continue to embrace the challenges ahead with our partners, turning headwinds into shared opportunities."At the panel discussion featuring speakers from A & A Limited, Byteplus and CBC Tech, together with HGC experts explored how the entire AI ecosystem, from infrastructure to cloud to application, can tackle shared challenges and accelerate adoption. The dialogue reflected HGC's commitment to uniting diverse players across the ICT landscape."At HGC, we will continue to seize every opportunity that the shifting landscape creates, not by chasing trends, but by staying true to our core strengths while transforming our business model in pace with the market. The advancement to AI Enabler and Service Company Group is just the beginning. As we look ahead, HGC will remain resourceful, flexible and relentlessly adaptable, building highways for AI adoption so that our partners can focus on driving value. I am confident that together, we will turn the uncertainties of this AI era into the defining opportunities of this generation," concluded Andrew.

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