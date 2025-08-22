HGC taps Ho to turbocharge ICT sales

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2025 - HGC Global Communications ("HGC" or the "Group"), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, today announced the appointment of Argon Ho as Chief Commercial Officer – Group ICT Business, with immediate effect. In this role, Argon will oversee the Group's ICT organisation and enhance ICT spread out — driving the Group horizontal growth across cybersecurity, digital solutions and cloud through AI, while pursuing project-based vertical penetration within existing accounts and into new markets, and concurrently expanding HGC's international footprint.



With over 30 years in ICT, Argon is a widely recognised leader in Greater China's technology market, especially in enterprise software and applications. His extensive expertise spans strategic planning, cyber security, and data governance. Prior to joining HGC, he honed through tenures as Managing Director of Check Point Software Technologies for the Greater China Region and General Manager at Cisco Hong Kong and Macau. Beyond his corporate achievements, Argon actively contributes to the community through advisory and directorial roles in organizations such as the Institute of Big Data Governance, the eHealth Consortium, and the Senior Citizen Home Safety Association, among others.



In his new role, Argon will champion the growth of ICT business by accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, simplifying digital transformation for clients, and delivering AI empowered ICT solutions and platform that meet the evolving needs of mass market, corporate and SME customers. Argon will also support corporate customers in expanding their business overseas seamlessly by leveraging the Group's regional strengths. Additionally, he will drive the Group regional expansion by strengthening system integration and enhancing ICT and digital solutions locally and internationally.



Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said, "We are delighted to welcome Argon to HGC. His expertise and leadership will help advance our ICT strategies and support the Group's continuous growth in the region. Argon's appointment reinforces our focus on expanding our ICT business and achieving our goal of advancing global connectivity and innovation. We are confident that, under Argon's leadership, our ICT business will reach new heights, unlock future growth opportunities and further enhance our competitiveness in dynamic markets."



Argon Ho, Chief Commercial Officer – Group ICT Business at HGC, said, "I am honored to join HGC and its dynamic and innovative team. Leveraging the Group's robust regional infrastructure, strong ecosystem partnerships, and pool of top talent, we are well-positioned to harness emerging technologies like AI to deliver customized ICT solutions that empower clients at every level on their digital transformation journey. Moving forwards, we will focus on AI integration, cybersecurity, and regional expansion, to drive the continued growth of our ICT business and reinforce HGC's reputation as a leading provider of innovative ICT solutions."



