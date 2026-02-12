Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HGC Names Cliff Tam International CCO

February 12, 2026 | 14:16
(0) user say
The telecommunications company appointed Tam as chief commercial officer overseeing international business development and commercial strategy.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2026 - HGC Global Communications ("HGC" or "the Group") a fully-fledged network operator with extensive global coverage and ICT solution provider, has appointed Cliff Tam as Chief Commercial Officer - International Business, effective immediately. This strategic appointment reinforces HGC's commitment to accelerating the growth of its international business ("IB"), deepening global network solutions, and advancing the Group's position as a trusted enabler of international connectivity and digital infrastructure worldwide.

In his new role, Cliff will spearhead the Group's international commercial strategy, leading the IB organisation to sharpen its global focus, deepen niche market penetration. He will champion the shared network philosophy in Southeast Asia ("SEA") region to drive next-generation ready digital infrastructure development and capture new opportunities arising from AI adoption and global digital transformation. Leveraging HGC's regional network cluster, Cliff will support companies in achieving seamless cross-border integration from Hong Kong as a key telecommunications hub across Chinese Mainland, and other international markets. Meanwhile, Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President - International Business & Digital Infrastructure, will support Cliff in identifying in-country projects across SEA and driving scalable and sustainable businesses for the Group.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Cliff brings a strategic global perspective that align with evolving needs of today's interconnected digital economy and rapidly changing global environment. He has been repeatedly recognised by Capacity Power 100 as one of the most influential leaders in the telecommunications industry, underscoring his impact on shaping international carrier and digital ecosystem trends.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said "Cliff's appointment marks a significant step forward in HGC's global development. As we establish a next-generation regional telecommunications network, encompassing international connectivity, local networks, and strategic network hubs, also incorporating AI development to future-proof our infrastructure. By leveraging HGC's global network cluster, we will strengthen an interconnected telecom ecosystem that further reinforce Hong Kong's status as one of the leading international telecommunications hub and support the continued evolution of the global digital economy."

Cliff Tam, Chief Commercial Officer - International Business of HGC, said, "I am honoured to assume this role and remain focused on driving long‑term value for HGC's international business. By deepening collaboration with our regional and global partners, we will advance the shared network philosophy to support companies respond to fast changing market dynamics driven by AI and emerging technologies. With HGC's extensive international connectivity and embracement to AI adoption, we will empower OTTs, hyerscalers and enterprises to expand across borders, evolve in global markets, and accelerate their digital transformation. I look forward to leading our team in shaping new possibilities and strengthening HGC's position as a trusted international partner in the rapidly evolving global digital landscape."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By HGC Global Communications

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HGC Cliff Tam

Related Contents

HGC Introduces CNX Plus for International Carriers

HGC Introduces CNX Plus for International Carriers

HGC wins "The Outstanding Award of ESG 2025"

HGC wins "The Outstanding Award of ESG 2025"

HGC taps Ho to turbocharge ICT sales

HGC taps Ho to turbocharge ICT sales

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Tineco Promotes Valentine's Smart Cleaning Gifts

Tineco Promotes Valentine's Smart Cleaning Gifts

Global Marketplaces Challenge Australian E-Commerce

Global Marketplaces Challenge Australian E-Commerce

Gen Z Favours Cooking Classes Over Dating Apps

Gen Z Favours Cooking Classes Over Dating Apps

Scottish Tartan Illuminates Brisbane Landmarks

Scottish Tartan Illuminates Brisbane Landmarks

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020