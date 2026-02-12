HGC Names Cliff Tam International CCO

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2026 - HGC Global Communications ("HGC" or "the Group") a fully-fledged network operator with extensive global coverage and ICT solution provider, has appointed Cliff Tam as Chief Commercial Officer - International Business, effective immediately. This strategic appointment reinforces HGC's commitment to accelerating the growth of its international business ("IB"), deepening global network solutions, and advancing the Group's position as a trusted enabler of international connectivity and digital infrastructure worldwide.



In his new role, Cliff will spearhead the Group's international commercial strategy, leading the IB organisation to sharpen its global focus, deepen niche market penetration. He will champion the shared network philosophy in Southeast Asia ("SEA") region to drive next-generation ready digital infrastructure development and capture new opportunities arising from AI adoption and global digital transformation. Leveraging HGC's regional network cluster, Cliff will support companies in achieving seamless cross-border integration from Hong Kong as a key telecommunications hub across Chinese Mainland, and other international markets. Meanwhile, Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President - International Business & Digital Infrastructure, will support Cliff in identifying in-country projects across SEA and driving scalable and sustainable businesses for the Group.



With over 30 years of industry experience, Cliff brings a strategic global perspective that align with evolving needs of today's interconnected digital economy and rapidly changing global environment. He has been repeatedly recognised by Capacity Power 100 as one of the most influential leaders in the telecommunications industry, underscoring his impact on shaping international carrier and digital ecosystem trends.



Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said "Cliff's appointment marks a significant step forward in HGC's global development. As we establish a next-generation regional telecommunications network, encompassing international connectivity, local networks, and strategic network hubs, also incorporating AI development to future-proof our infrastructure. By leveraging HGC's global network cluster, we will strengthen an interconnected telecom ecosystem that further reinforce Hong Kong's status as one of the leading international telecommunications hub and support the continued evolution of the global digital economy."



Cliff Tam, Chief Commercial Officer - International Business of HGC, said, "I am honoured to assume this role and remain focused on driving long‑term value for HGC's international business. By deepening collaboration with our regional and global partners, we will advance the shared network philosophy to support companies respond to fast changing market dynamics driven by AI and emerging technologies. With HGC's extensive international connectivity and embracement to AI adoption, we will empower OTTs, hyerscalers and enterprises to expand across borders, evolve in global markets, and accelerate their digital transformation. I look forward to leading our team in shaping new possibilities and strengthening HGC's position as a trusted international partner in the rapidly evolving global digital landscape."

