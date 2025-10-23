HGC wins "The Outstanding Award of ESG 2025"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2025 - HGC Global Communications ("HGC" or the "Group"), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, today announced it has been awarded "The Outstanding Award of ESG 2025", making it the only telecom operator in Hong Kong recognized this award in 2025. This achievement serves as a significant recognition of HGC's continuous efforts to create sustainable value for its stakeholders and the community and unwavering commitment to integrating ESG principles throughout its business operations and corporate culture.



At HGC, the integration of ESG principles is not merely a corporate responsibility but a core of its mission. HGC's holistic ESG initiative is built upon 3 focusing aspect of the Group operation including Talent Development, Corporate Governance and Environmental Stewardship. To further integrate HGC's ESG framework across the business, HGC has mobilized employees and closely monitored business operations such as supply chain management, energy usage and waste to ensure compliance with ESG standards. The Group also launched the ESG Ambassador campaign, empowering employees to champion sustainability initiatives. Committed to create positive social impact, HGC actively hosts events in collaboration with various associations to support diverse communities throughout Hong Kong, while providing training and workshops to raise awareness among the next generation about of innovative information technology and cybersecurity.



Danny Tai, Chief Compliance Officer of HGC said "Receiving 'The Outstanding Award of ESG' is a tremendous honor that validates our team's collective efforts to embed strong ESG principles across every facet of our operations and will continue to advance our ESG strategy and work collaboratively with all stakeholders to create long-term, sustainable value for our customers, employees, and the wider community."



HGC's ESG efforts have also been recognized with Wastewi$e and Energywi$e certificates from the Hong Kong Green Organization Certification (HKGOC) previously, underscoring its long-standing commitment to responsible resource management and operational efficiency. By leveraging next generation technologies and fostering employees' awareness, HGC is not only enhancing connectivity but actively driving sustainable progress.



"The Outstanding Award of ESG 2025", organized by PR Asia and Think ESG, aims to recognize companies that demonstrate excellence sustainable development—especially those who show leadership, innovation, and tangible results in the three key areas of Environmental protection, Social responsibility, and Corporate governance.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: https://www.hgc.com.hk