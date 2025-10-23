Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HGC wins "The Outstanding Award of ESG 2025"

October 23, 2025 | 14:50
(0) user say
HGC Global Communications, a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, today announced it has been awarded "The Outstanding Award of ESG 2025"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2025 - HGC Global Communications ("HGC" or the "Group"), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, today announced it has been awarded "The Outstanding Award of ESG 2025", making it the only telecom operator in Hong Kong recognized this award in 2025. This achievement serves as a significant recognition of HGC's continuous efforts to create sustainable value for its stakeholders and the community and unwavering commitment to integrating ESG principles throughout its business operations and corporate culture.

At HGC, the integration of ESG principles is not merely a corporate responsibility but a core of its mission. HGC's holistic ESG initiative is built upon 3 focusing aspect of the Group operation including Talent Development, Corporate Governance and Environmental Stewardship. To further integrate HGC's ESG framework across the business, HGC has mobilized employees and closely monitored business operations such as supply chain management, energy usage and waste to ensure compliance with ESG standards. The Group also launched the ESG Ambassador campaign, empowering employees to champion sustainability initiatives. Committed to create positive social impact, HGC actively hosts events in collaboration with various associations to support diverse communities throughout Hong Kong, while providing training and workshops to raise awareness among the next generation about of innovative information technology and cybersecurity.

Danny Tai, Chief Compliance Officer of HGC said "Receiving 'The Outstanding Award of ESG' is a tremendous honor that validates our team's collective efforts to embed strong ESG principles across every facet of our operations and will continue to advance our ESG strategy and work collaboratively with all stakeholders to create long-term, sustainable value for our customers, employees, and the wider community."

HGC's ESG efforts have also been recognized with Wastewi$e and Energywi$e certificates from the Hong Kong Green Organization Certification (HKGOC) previously, underscoring its long-standing commitment to responsible resource management and operational efficiency. By leveraging next generation technologies and fostering employees' awareness, HGC is not only enhancing connectivity but actively driving sustainable progress.

"The Outstanding Award of ESG 2025", organized by PR Asia and Think ESG, aims to recognize companies that demonstrate excellence sustainable development—especially those who show leadership, innovation, and tangible results in the three key areas of Environmental protection, Social responsibility, and Corporate governance.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: https://www.hgc.com.hk

By HGC

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HGC ESG Global Communications Network operator corporate responsibility

Related Contents

Cambodia Youth Climate Challenge 2025: Ministry Backs Green Ideas

Cambodia Youth Climate Challenge 2025: Ministry Backs Green Ideas

From compliance to strategy: ESG criteria gaining ground

From compliance to strategy: ESG criteria gaining ground

ESG seen as key to Vietnam’s business credibility and capital attraction

ESG seen as key to Vietnam’s business credibility and capital attraction

Advancion Sustainability Report 2025: Carbon Down Thirty Per Cent

Advancion Sustainability Report 2025: Carbon Down Thirty Per Cent

ESG: the new passport for manufacturers

ESG: the new passport for manufacturers

UN Global Compact 25th Summit 2025: CEOs Pledge SDG Acceleration

UN Global Compact 25th Summit 2025: CEOs Pledge SDG Acceleration

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Chinese Cosmetics Sweep 2025 INPD Paris Awards

Chinese Cosmetics Sweep 2025 INPD Paris Awards

ICSD and HKPAA Host APAC ESG Forum

ICSD and HKPAA Host APAC ESG Forum

XCL World Academy Opens Early and Primary Campus in Singapore

XCL World Academy Opens Early and Primary Campus in Singapore

Zidanku Chu Silk Manuscripts Return to Hunan Museum

Zidanku Chu Silk Manuscripts Return to Hunan Museum

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Phoenix Aviation and AIP Capital Upsize Senior Facility to $550 Million

Phoenix Aviation and AIP Capital Upsize Senior Facility to $550 Million

MindHYVE.ai Mandates "The Dawn Directive" AI Fluency Training

MindHYVE.ai Mandates "The Dawn Directive" AI Fluency Training

JoJo Ventures Launches JifChat AI Design Agent

JoJo Ventures Launches JifChat AI Design Agent

Telix Doses First Patient in SOLACE Trial for Metastatic Bone Pain

Telix Doses First Patient in SOLACE Trial for Metastatic Bone Pain

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020