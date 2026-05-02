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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hang Lung opens Westlake 66 in Hangzhou

May 02, 2026 | 15:18
(0) user say
The Hong Kong developer inaugurated its mixed-use project in the Chinese city featuring retail, dining and entertainment tenants.

HONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - Hang Lung Properties Limited ("Hang Lung" or the "Company"; stock code: 00101) is pleased to announce the opening of Westlake 66, a 390,200-square-meter mixed-use destination in Hangzhou. Westlake 66 is a sophisticated, lifestyle-driven development comprising a world-class shopping mall, five Grade-A office towers, and Zhejiang Province's first Mandarin Oriental hotel. As the Company's 11th project in the Chinese Mainland, it establishes a dynamic new hub of commerce, culture, and community, meticulously designed to deliver a superb spatial experience for the new generation of consumers.

Exterior view of Westlake 66 in Hangzhou

Exterior view of Westlake 66 in Hangzhou

The complex is situated in the heart of the Wulin Central Business District, itself one of the most prosperous in China. With stations accessing three metro lines within easy walking distance, the district also boasts one of Hangzhou's most valuable foot traffic catchment areas.

Members of Hang Lung's senior management officiate at the ribbon cutting ceremony of Westlake 66 in Hangzhou (from left to right): Mr. Herman Chui, Senior Director – Office, Hotel & Residence; Mr. Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Adriel Chan, Chair; Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation; Mr. Mikael Jaeraas, Senior Director – Retail and Hong Kong Business Operation

Members of Hang Lung's senior management officiate at the ribbon cutting ceremony of Westlake 66 in Hangzhou (from left to right): Herman Chui, Senior Director – Office, Hotel & Residence; Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer; Adriel Chan, Chair; Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer; Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation; Mikael Jaeraas, Senior Director – Retail and Hong Kong Business Operation

Robust demand for this prime location has resulted in a highly curated retail mix, spanning 105,900 square meters, weighted toward sophisticated lifestyle and experiential brands. The complex features a diverse retail offering, including several luxury brands, fashion & accessories, food & beverage, lifestyle & entertainment, and more. It has already achieved a retail leasing rate of over 90%, approximately a third of which are first-to-market concepts. More stores are scheduled to open in phases, with the opening rate set to build steadily throughout 2026.

Westlake 66 also encompasses five Grade-A office towers spanning 95,600 square meters of modern workspace designed for top global and domestic companies. Of these, Office Tower E is already fully leased and in operation. Zhejiang Province's first Mandarin Oriental hotel is set to open in early 2027, offering 194 luxury rooms and suites, and a set of world-class wellness and dining facilities.

Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung, said,"We are thrilled to celebrate our 66th anniversary alongside the opening of Westlake 66. The project is a testament to Hang Lung's 'We Do It Well' philosophy, demonstrating exceptional design, build, and service quality, and a deep commitment to the Hangzhou and Zhejiang communities. This opening is underpinned by a very strong retail leasing rate, showing the strength of Hangzhou's retail market, and the broader economy."

Placemaking Through Commerce, Culture, and Community

The design of Westlake 66 exemplifies our commitment to placemaking. The complex prioritizes community-centric design, weaving commercial, cultural, historical, and natural spaces together, creating an immersive and compelling environment that emphasizes community engagement and wellbeing.

This philosophy is exemplified by "The Oasis," a 10,000+ square-meter landscaped urban sanctuary, seamlessly linking the office towers, shopping mall, and hotel within a panoramic corridor that offers an elevated, open-air environment at the heart of the CBD, enhanced by the generous space and lush landscaping.

Westlake 66 also incorporates the city's rich cultural heritage through the preservation of Song and Yuan dynasty relics, which will be housed in an in-mall exhibition hall. Complementing this effort, the two historic buildings at 5 Yesutang Lane and 1 Jingqingli have been carefully restored and revitalized. These cultural heritage sites will open later in 2026, creating a living connection between this modern space and the ancient community of Hangzhou.

Leading in Sustainable Development

Hang Lung's commitment to sustainable development is demonstrated at Westlake 66 through renewable energy integration and pioneering material use, including low carbon concrete bricks — a first for commercial developments in Mainland and Hong Kong. The complex has secured and achieved certifications and pre-certifications under multiple global green building standards, including China Green Building Design Label, WELL, LEED, and BREEAM, reflecting a holistic approach to environmental performance and long-term resilience.

Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung, added, "Westlake 66 has been built to be the new 'Pulse of the City' for Hangzhou, contributing to the city's position as an international consumption center. By creating a dynamic, community-centric hub, we aim to enrich the urban fabric of Hangzhou while strengthening the economic environment. With a compelling array of first-to-market brands and unique experiences, we are confident that Westlake 66 will set a new regional benchmark and create lasting value for the Company and the city."

Looking ahead, to advance the Company's V.3 strategy, the complex will expand its retail area by 40% and triple its prime street frontage to over 200 meters by partnering with Baida Group, with the new phase slated for handover in 2028, further driving sustainable, long-term growth.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.

By Hang Lung Properties

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TagTag:
Hang Lung Westlake 66

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