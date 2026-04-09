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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hang Lung launches second phase of anniversary celebration

April 09, 2026 | 06:00
(0) user say
The Hong Kong property developer continued commemorative programming across its retail portfolio marking company milestones.

HONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2026 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or the "Company") today announced the second phase of its year-long "66 and beyond" anniversary celebrations, unveiling a series of nationwide campaigns across its Chinese Mainland retail portfolio, designed to connect communities and capture the vibrant spirit of spring.

Hang Lung ignites Spring with the second phase of “66 and beyond” anniversary celebration
Hang Lung ignites Spring with the second phase of “66 and beyond” anniversary celebration

The centerpiece of this phase is the "Taste of 66" (怦然春動) national campaign, featuring a curated collection of limited-edition bespoke ice lollipops. Drawing inspiration from the local cultural identity and architectural essence of each of Hang Lung's iconic "66" malls, the campaign creates tangible, exclusive moments that customers can emotionally connect with this milestone anniversary.

The celebratory momentum will continue with experiences that reflect the cultural connections by each property, to highlight a few, Riverside 66 in Tianjin is hosting the "Sweet Encounters" campaign along the historic pedestrian street with dessert-themed art installations and interactive experiences, complemented by a dessert market. In Shenyang, Forum 66 will champion community wellness by transforming its public spaces into a vibrant hub for sports activities, including a 3v3 basketball tournament and pickleball discovery sessions. Meanwhile, Center 66 in Wuxi is captivating visitors with its "Wonderlost in Spring" theme, transforming the mall into a fantastical world of spring adventure, featuring specially designed installations, performances and a series of interactive games.

Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The '66 and beyond' theme is a powerful expression of our evolution. We are moving beyond the traditional role of a landlord to become a dynamic platform for community engagement and cultural expression. Our focus is on creating curated experiences that resonate deeply with the unique character of each city. By transforming our properties into vibrant hubs of culture and connection, we create lasting value and enrich the lives of the communities we serve."

These vibrant retail activations are part of a holistic celebration that further embodies the "66 and beyond" spirit across Hang Lung's entire ecosystem. The initiatives complement the year-round hotel offers, which invite guests to celebrate the milestone with thoughtfully curated stay, dining, and wellness experiences at Conrad Shenyang and Grand Hyatt Kunming. As the anniversary year unfolds, the Company will continue to redefine the urban landscape, with further highlights to be announced in the coming months.

Appendix: Key Highlights of Hang Lung's Celebration Campaigns in the Mainland Portfolio
Mall / City Key Initiative Dates
All Mainland Malls 66th Anniversary City-Exclusive Series:
Taste of 66		 April 11, 12, 18, 19
Center 66, Wuxi Xu Beihong (徐悲鴻) Printmaking Art Exhibition at Center Residences: In collaboration with the Xu Beihong Art Museum, the master's limited-edition horse prints return to his hometown for the first showing in 2026 March 8 – June 7
Wonderlost In Spring: A magical spring adventure journey March 27 – May 5
Grand Gateway 66, Shanghai MINISO x JENNIE Pop-up: Nationwide debut of the exclusive collaboration March 20 – April 19
Riverside 66, Tianjin "Sweet Encounters": A month-long celebration of desserts March 28 – May 5
Plaza 66, Shanghai Echo Variation: Celebrating the 25th anniversary April 10 – May 5
Olympia 66, Dalian Wuzhen Theatre Festival Parade:
The acclaimed cultural parade		 April 11, 12, 18
Palace 66, Shenyang Multi-Sport Wellness Series: Zumba, comprehensive fitness challenge, and fencing April 11, 12, 18, 19
Forum 66, Shenyang 3v3 Basketball League & Pro Pickleball Tournament: Major urban sporting events April 13 – 19 and

25 – 26
Spring City 66, Kunming Bafé Wondering: Partnership with "Bread Wander": A unique collaboration with a popular food IP April 17 – 19
Parc 66, Jinan Sweet Sips Market: A festival of delightful sweet beverages April 30 – May 5
Heartland 66, Wuhan Theatre Carnival: High-caliber theatrical performances May 1 – 3
Basketball Series: Including an influencer-led challenge and a youth basketball tournament May 30, 31

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit https://www.hanglung.com.

By Hang Lung Properties

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Hang Lung Hang Lung anniversary celebration 66 and beyond campaign Taste of 66

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