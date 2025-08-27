DEEP C partners with Signify to develop green lighting in industrial zones

The collaboration was announced during a seminar on green energy held on August 26 in Haiphong.

The event was co-organised by Signify, Haiphong Economic Zones Management Authority, DEEP C Industrial Zones, the Dutch Business Association in Vietnam (DBAV), and other partners, drawing attention to the vital role of smart energy in shaping a greener industrial landscape.

Phung Hoai Duong, general director of Signify Vietnam, noted, “Signify Vietnam is part of Signify Group, headquartered in the Netherlands. We believe in unlocking the extraordinary potential of light to create a brighter life and a better world.”

He added that sustainability lies at the heart of Signify’s agenda, which encompasses climate action, circular economy practices, health and safety, and food security.

“We aim for net zero through two strategic pillars: transforming sustainable production practices and applying smart energy-saving solutions. This partnership lays a strong foundation for Vietnam’s industrial sector to enhance competitiveness, reduce carbon emissions, and achieve long-term sustainable development,” he said.

A key highlight of the event was the signing of cooperation agreements between Signify and its partners, reinforcing the shared commitment to deploying smart lighting systems across industrial zones.

Currently, DEEP C is implementing these solutions in four of its IZs located in Haiphong and Quang Ninh, replacing outdated lighting with Signify’s smart LED systems. These new lights automatically adjust brightness at night, helping to optimise energy consumption and extend the lifespan of lighting fixtures.

The upgrade is expected to reduce energy usage by up to 45 per cent compared to traditional halogen lamps and cut over 60 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. The investment is projected to yield a payback within four to five years.

At the heart of the solution is Signify’s Interact Industry connected lighting platform, which allows for centralised management of lighting systems. By leveraging sensor networks and real-time data analytics, the platform can optimise energy use by up to 50 per cent, while also improving workplace safety, productivity, and compliance with sustainability standards.

Another innovative offering is the Solar All-in-One Hybrid lighting solution, which integrates LED lamps, solar panels, energy storage batteries, and hybrid charge controllers.

This system prioritises solar power, but can seamlessly switch to the grid when needed, ensuring consistent lighting with output capacities of up to 17,500 lumens (LED180). It is designed for deployment across a wide range of public and industrial settings.

Bruno Jaspaert, general director of DEEP C Industrial Zones and chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), highlighted the broader vision behind the partnership, “We are proud to partner with Signify, a company that shares our commitment to sustainability and a greener future. This collaboration is more than just lighting upgrades; it demonstrates our shared goal of delivering energy-efficient solutions, reducing emissions, and improving working environments.”

Jaspaert noted that DEEP C’s implementation of Signify’s smart LED systems across its zones is a tangible step towards turning sustainability goals into measurable outcomes.

DEEP C Industrial Zones complex

DEEP C is a pioneer in Vietnam’s eco-industrial development landscape. In both Haiphong and Quang Ninh, the group is developing model IZs that integrate renewable energy, water recycling, electric mobility, and IoT-based infrastructure, offering ideal conditions for investors pursuing green growth models.

To date, DEEP C has attracted nearly $8 billion in investment from over 170 projects, many of which are already operational.

“DEEP C has proven that pioneering the development of eco-industrial parks not only benefits the environment but also generates substantial social and economic value,” Jaspaert remarked. “However, for long-term sustainable growth, coordinated and coherent government policies are essential. With clear and practical guidance, we believe more IZs and enterprises will join the eco-industrial park movement. DEEP C’s success shows that applying eco-industrial park standards can result in both sustainability and profitability.”

Vietnam’s national Power Development Plan VIII outlines a target for renewable energy to account for 47 per cent of the national energy mix by 2030. In line with this vision, smart urban and industrial models featuring rooftop solar, energy-efficient lighting, and intelligent infrastructure management are gradually becoming the new norm.

Vietnam has also committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, positioning renewable energy as a key enabler of a green, circular, and sustainable economy.

Speaking at the event, Rick Slettenhaar, deputy ambassador of the Netherlands in Vietnam, underscored the importance of international cooperation in this effort. “Both Vietnam and the Netherlands are firmly committed to reaching net zero by 2050, with concrete targets already in place,” he said.

“In Haiphong, the strategy of balancing growth with environmental stewardship is evident through initiatives promoting emission reductions, green supply chains, and sustainable consumption. Partnerships like the one between DEEP C and Signify are crucial in building the foundation for a circular industry,” Slettenhaar added.

He concluded by emphasising the role of innovation, “The only way forward is through technology, innovation, and sustainable development. Signify offers numerous solutions to help realise these goals. As we work in IZs, reducing carbon emissions through smart lighting is essential. We are delighted to witness the signing of strategic cooperation agreements today – a strong testament to the shared commitment of Dutch and Vietnamese partners in advancing sustainability.”

