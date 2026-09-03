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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Robo.ai generates over 180 million dollars revenue from June to August

September 03, 2026 | 14:39
(0) user say
Technology company Robo.ai recorded revenue exceeding 180 million US dollars between June and August 2026, sustaining growth momentum following recent business acquisitions.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) ("Robo.ai" or the "Company"), a UAE-based Nasdaq-listed company, today provided an update on its revenue performance following its acquisition of Quantum Core Capital Limited ("QC Capital"). This update reflects the Company's continued progress in expanding its businesses and integrating recently acquired operations as it builds toward establishing technology-empowered platforms spanning artificial intelligence, robotics & smart mobility, advanced manufacturing, and digital assets & capital.

For the three-month period from June through August 2026, Robo.ai recorded total revenue of over US$180 million, primarily contributed by QC Capital, which the Company acquired on June 15, 2026. Since the acquisition, the Company has sustained steady operations and continued to deliver revenue, with the new business contributing meaningfully to overall growth.

"Since completing the acquisition in June, we have seen steady operating momentum and continued revenue contribution from our acquired business," said Benjamin Zhai, Chief Executive Officer of Robo.ai. "Our overall revenue performance over the past several months gives us greater confidence in the progress we are making and provides a solid foundation for our next stage of development. We remain focused on disciplined execution and integration, while continuing to strengthen our business and build on this momentum as we work toward sustainable growth."

The revenue information presented in this press release is preliminary and unaudited and has not been reviewed by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. The information may be subject to adjustment in connection with the Company's financial closing and review procedures.The consideration shares for the QC Capital acquisition are subject to a phased, revenue-linked release mechanism, as previously disclosed on Form 6-K on June 18, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "likely to," "challenges," and similar statements. Robo.ai may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Robo.ai's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Robo.ai's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Robo.ai's limited operating history in its current business; Robo.ai's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; Robo.ai's ability to compete successfully; Robo.ai's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; and changes in customer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Robo.ai's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Robo.ai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Website: www.roboai.group

By PR Newswire

Robo.ai Inc.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Robo.ai QC Capital Technology company sustainable growth

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