Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

The project will expand the existing nearshore wind farm operated by TTVN on the coast of Vinh Long, which was completed in 2021 with a capacity of 48,000kW, and involves the development of new 48,000kW power sources.

A consideration study based on economic rationality, technical considerations, and other factors will be conducted in the fiscal year 2025, aiming for a final decision in the fiscal year 2026.

Tokyo Gas Group, under its management vision “Compass 2030”, has declared its commitment to the “Challenge of Achieving Net Zero CO₂”. Going forward, the company will continue to promote the acquisition of renewable energy sources in close collaboration with its business partners, while remaining mindful of capital efficiency and investment discipline.

According to a statement by TTVN Group in late October, the deal marks a new milestone in the company's strategy to expand international partnerships. Following the deal, Tokyo Gas has a 49 per cent stake in Truong Thanh Duyen Hai Wind Power JSC while TTVN holds a 36 per cent stake and TTP owns the remaining 15 per cent stake.

As a strategic shareholder, Tokyo Gas helps the company strengthen its financial capability and technology to implement the venture in Vinh Long, paving the way for more collaboration in the energy sector.

Tokyo Gas also partners with Japan's Kumagai Gumi and TTVN in the Thai Binh liquefied natural gas (LNG) project with a designed capacity of 1,500 MW, which commenced construction on October 4.

Tokyo Gas and Marubeni to build a nearly $2 billion LNG power plant in Vietnam Japanese utility Tokyo Gas and trading house Marubeni will build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant in Vietnam.

Tokyo Gas makes progress on $2 billion LNG power project in Thai Binh province On January 24, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. announced the establishment of Thai Binh LNG Power JSC for the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) to power project in Thai Binh province in collaboration with Truong Thanh Vietnam Group and Japan's Kyuden International Corporation.