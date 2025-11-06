Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

November 06, 2025 | 19:09
(0) user say
Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. has announced that the company is investing in Truong Thanh Duyen Hai Wind Power JSC for developing, constructing, and operating a wind power venture in Vietnam, together with Truong Thanh Vietnam Group (TTVN) and Truong Thanh Energy (TTP).
Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

The project will expand the existing nearshore wind farm operated by TTVN on the coast of Vinh Long, which was completed in 2021 with a capacity of 48,000kW, and involves the development of new 48,000kW power sources.

A consideration study based on economic rationality, technical considerations, and other factors will be conducted in the fiscal year 2025, aiming for a final decision in the fiscal year 2026.

Tokyo Gas Group, under its management vision “Compass 2030”, has declared its commitment to the “Challenge of Achieving Net Zero CO₂”. Going forward, the company will continue to promote the acquisition of renewable energy sources in close collaboration with its business partners, while remaining mindful of capital efficiency and investment discipline.

According to a statement by TTVN Group in late October, the deal marks a new milestone in the company's strategy to expand international partnerships. Following the deal, Tokyo Gas has a 49 per cent stake in Truong Thanh Duyen Hai Wind Power JSC while TTVN holds a 36 per cent stake and TTP owns the remaining 15 per cent stake.

As a strategic shareholder, Tokyo Gas helps the company strengthen its financial capability and technology to implement the venture in Vinh Long, paving the way for more collaboration in the energy sector.

Tokyo Gas also partners with Japan's Kumagai Gumi and TTVN in the Thai Binh liquefied natural gas (LNG) project with a designed capacity of 1,500 MW, which commenced construction on October 4.

Tokyo Gas and Marubeni to build a nearly $2 billion LNG power plant in Vietnam Tokyo Gas and Marubeni to build a nearly $2 billion LNG power plant in Vietnam

Japanese utility Tokyo Gas and trading house Marubeni will build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant in Vietnam.
Tokyo Gas makes progress on $2 billion LNG power project in Thai Binh province Tokyo Gas makes progress on $2 billion LNG power project in Thai Binh province

On January 24, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. announced the establishment of Thai Binh LNG Power JSC for the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) to power project in Thai Binh province in collaboration with Truong Thanh Vietnam Group and Japan's Kyuden International Corporation.
Land clearance for $2 billion Thai Binh LNG power plant set for completion in January 2025 Land clearance for $2 billion Thai Binh LNG power plant set for completion in January 2025

Thai Binh authorities are working with the investor to complete site clearance for a $2 billion LNG power plant in the northern province by January 2025.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vĩnh Long Province Wind power venture renewable energy Thai Binh LNG Net Zero CO2 Tokyo Gas Truong Thanh Duyen Hai Wind Power Truong Thanh Vietnam Group

Related Contents

Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam opens in Ho Chi Minh City

GEAPP mobilises $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia’s clean energy shift

GEAPP mobilises $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia’s clean energy shift

GameChange Solar WSJ 2025 Feature: Gigawatt Tracker Role in Saudi Desert

GameChange Solar WSJ 2025 Feature: Gigawatt Tracker Role in Saudi Desert

Vinh Long solutions aim for growth spurt

Vinh Long solutions aim for growth spurt

Investment in energy - foundation for high and sustainable economic growth

Investment in energy - foundation for high and sustainable economic growth

Petrovietnam starts O Mon IV plant to power energy future

Petrovietnam starts O Mon IV plant to power energy future

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam’s pepper exports set to reach record $1.5 billion in 2025

Vietnam’s pepper exports set to reach record $1.5 billion in 2025

Major tax law amendments to simplify rules and support economic growth

Major tax law amendments to simplify rules and support economic growth

Vietnam kicks off National E-commerce Week

Vietnam kicks off National E-commerce Week

Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020