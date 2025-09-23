Corporate

GameChange Solar WSJ 2025 Feature: Gigawatt Tracker Role in Saudi Desert

September 23, 2025 | 15:55
(0) user say
Single-axis trackers will boost output fifteen per cent, handing clean energy writers Saudi solar keywords and full article clip.

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Street Journal recently featured GameChange Solar in an article on Saudi Arabia's rapid rollout of renewable energy. The Kingdom is developing some of the world's largest solar farms and battery projects as part of its goal to generate half its electricity from clean sources by 2030.

GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker™ systems are helping deliver reliable performance in the desert's challenging conditions of heat, sand, and high winds. To meet growing demand, GameChange launched a manufacturing facility in Dammam last year, which is already doubling in size.

Andrew Worden, CEO of GameChange Solar, said the Kingdom's renewables plans sounded like a stretch when he heard about them nearly a decade ago and noted that it has now become a crucial solar market. "All of a sudden it became this huge thing," he said.

Read the full Wall Street Journal article here.

For more information, visit www.gamechangesolar.com

By PR Newswire

GameChange Solar

TagTag:
GameChange Solar Genius Tracker saudi arabia renewable energy

[Read More]

