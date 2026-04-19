GREE showcases 130 AI products at Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2026 - On April 15, the 139th China Import and Export Fair (hereinafter referred to as the "Canton Fair") officially opened. As a leading enterprise in the manufacturing sector, Gree Electric made a grand appearance at Pavilion 4.2A under the theme "GREE, Making Better Electric Appliances," presenting over a hundred innovative products in its largest exhibition area in Canton Fair history. Amid the global wave of green and intelligent manufacturing transformation, GREE is leveraging its hard-core independent innovation and full-industry-chain capabilities to show the world the confidence and resolve of China's intelligent manufacturing to navigate industry cycles and lead the transformation.

GREE at the 139th China Import and Export Fair

Zhu Lei, CMO of Gree Electric, stated that Gree has participated in the Canton Fair for 31 consecutive years. This year, GREE brought 130 products to the event. Facing the global market, GREE strives to fully meet the practical needs of consumers from different regions worldwide. Notably, the majority of these products are originally manufactured in and exported from China, reflecting the dedication and ingenuity of GREE's Chinese craftsmen.It is reported that at this year's Canton Fair, GREE has created a full-industry-chain exhibition space ranging from core components to scenario-based solutions. To date, buyers from over 50 countries and regions have scheduled visits and business negotiations, marking a 21% year-on-year increase.Currently, the global home appliance industry is undergoing a dual transformation. On one hand, an energy efficiency revolution driven by the "Dual Carbon" goals makes the transition to eco-friendly refrigerants an urgent priority; on the other hand, an experience revolution spurred by consumption upgrades has made quietness, health, and smart features the core demands of users. GREE's SilenzX series ultra-quiet air conditioners, showcased at the event, serve as a precise response to this trend. Equipped with a self-developed rotary four-cylinder compressor, the SilenzX series reduces the minimum sound pressure level of the outdoor unit to a mere 29 decibels—far below the industry average of 42 decibels. Backed by 137 invention patents, the product recently won a Gold Medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, signaling that Chinese enterprises have shifted from being "followers" to "leaders" in the realm of comfort technology.A deeper layer of competitiveness stems from GREE's long-term bet on a green future. Among the products showcased at this Canton Fair, over 80% are equipped with AI, green energy-saving, and other advanced technologies. GREE has comprehensively implemented R290 eco-friendly refrigerant technology across its entire product matrix, including split units, window units, and water heaters. Furthermore, its world-first photovoltaic air conditioning system has achieved a systemic breakthrough of "zero carbon emissions, zero electricity bills, and zero waste." The AI dynamic energy-saving technology also utilizes intelligent algorithm optimization to boost annual energy efficiency by 15.8% and reduce power consumption by 13.6%. Rather than isolated technological features, these represent comprehensive green solutions that cover the entire chain of energy production, transmission, and consumption, providing the industry with a leapfrog path from "low-carbon compliance" to "zero-carbon leadership."Behind this systemic innovation capability lies a full-industry-chain competitive moat forged through 35 years of independent R&D. At this Canton Fair, Gree introduced three major compressors—G-Boost, G-Storm, and G-Hyper—which have successfully overcome industry challenges such as ultra-high-temperature cooling and ultra-low-temperature heating. Its star product, the GMV 9 series, is capable of operating in an ultra-wide temperature range from -35°C to 60°C, marking GREE's achievement of full-stack technological autonomy from core components to system integration.This strategic resolve is yielding substantial returns in GREE's global layout. As one of the first Chinese home appliance companies to venture overseas, GREE has built a network covering more than 190 countries and regions. Independent brands now account for 70% of its total export volume, and this figure exceeds 85% in Belt and Road countries. This marks a highly successful, high-quality transformation from a traditional OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) model to an independent brand-led enterprise.From core technological breakthroughs to a green and low-carbon transition, GREE remains rooted in technology and centered on quality. Its presence at the Canton Fair serves as a vivid microcosm of the transformation and upgrading of China's manufacturing sector, demonstrating the powerful potential and dynamic momentum of "Made in China."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.