Canton Fair 138th Home Garden Show Asks Can Practical Beat Pretty

October 27, 2025 | 12:24
(0) user say
At Phase 2 of the 138th Canton Fair, the Gardening Products and Weaving, Rattan & Iron Products sections are attracting strong interest for their focus on practical aesthetics, merging everyday functionality with artistry and sustainable design.

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Phase 2 of the 138th Canton Fair, the Gardening Products and Weaving, Rattan & Iron Products sections are attracting strong interest for their focus on practical aesthetics, merging everyday functionality with artistry and sustainable design. Exhibitors are demonstrating how craftsmanship and green innovation can elevate the beauty and usability of modern living spaces.

A leading exhibitor in eco-friendly garden supplies has transformed nearly its entire booth into a display of new products, with 90% of the showcased items being first-time launches. Among the highlights is an innovative self-watering, root-protection flowerpot featuring a patented plant breathing system. This breakthrough design redefines conventional planting methods by enabling the flowerpot to absorb and regulate water automatically, preventing root rot and ensuring consistent hydration without manual intervention. Another centerpiece, the "unbreakable" Jun porcelain flowerpot, combines traditional ceramic artistry with modern polymer technology. By integrating recycled marine plastics into its composition, the design merges heritage craftsmanship with advanced material science, reflecting a broader industry shift toward sustainability and functional aesthetics.

Another exhibitor is turning agricultural by-products into valuable decorative items. Through circular design principles, discarded materials such as tea and mulberry branches are repurposed into high-end crafts, achieving full reuse of raw materials and significantly reducing agricultural waste. Among its featured products, the Tea Branch Art Frame Series and Color Wood Inlay Ornaments have attracted attention for their fusion of natural textures, Chinese design motifs, and Western decorative sensibilities—a combination increasingly favored by global buyers.

In the same section, a long-time Canton Fair participant is highlighting innovation in eco-conscious storage solutions. By combining traditional hand-weaving with modern aesthetics, the company introduces over 1,000 new designs each year using recyclable and certified materials. Its integration of natural fibers, textiles, and recycled plastics reflects a continued commitment to low-carbon manufacturing and sustainable living.

Through these innovations, the Canton Fair underscores its pivotal role in promoting eco-conscious design and practical beauty in everyday living. As global consumers embrace sustainable and artisanal products, exhibitors are redefining the intersection between functionality, craftsmanship, and environmental responsibility.

To register the 138th Canton Fair, please click https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16.

By PR Newswire

Canton Fair

TagTag:
Canton Fair 138th Canton Fair Ecofriendly garden supplies Circular design principles

