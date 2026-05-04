Canton Fair phase 3 features enhanced lifestyle product zones

GUANGZHOU, China, May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has rolled out nine newly established product zones. Phase 3 features an expanded and upgraded Intelligent Healthcare zone and the inaugural presentation of a Functional & Technical Fabrics zone.

The upgraded Intelligent Healthcare zone brings together 50 companies presenting a full spectrum of intelligent medical solutions, spanning AI-powered diagnostics, surgical robotics, and next‑generation eldercare technologies. Exhibits highlight how medical devices are becoming smaller, more precise, and increasingly non‑invasive. Capsule endoscopy systems demonstrate how gastrointestinal screening can be completed without discomfort, while AI‑enabled traditional Chinese medicine analyzers compress the inspection and inquiry process into minutes. Wearable glucose monitors make chronic disease management easier and more convenient.

Robotic technologies play a prominent role as well. Endoscopic and orthopedic surgical robots showcase enhanced precision through integrated human‑machine coordination, while bionic prosthetic hands use non‑invasive myoelectric sensing to independently control each finger. Intelligent rehabilitation systems, including lower‑limb exoskeletons and hand‑training devices, provide consistent support for patients recovering mobility. Companion‑style eldercare robots, equipped with monitoring and telemedicine functions, signal the rise of integrated home‑based health services.

The debuting Functional & Technical Fabrics zone highlights how the traditional textile industry is moving toward higher-end and smarter products. Exhibitors present materials that combine multi‑layered performance with intelligent responsiveness. Textiles featuring temperature‑regulating fibers, phase‑change materials, and light‑ or heat‑sensitive color‑shifting effects illustrate how fabrics are evolving into adaptive platforms capable of responding to environmental conditions.

Sustainability emerges as a defining theme. Bio‑based fibers, degradable films, recycled polyester, and organic cotton reflect a shift from isolated eco‑products toward full‑chain green manufacturing. High‑performance outdoor and protective applications further shape the narrative. Materials engineered for waterproof breathability, UV resistance, flame retardancy, and long‑term durability address rising demand across sportswear, professional protection, and medical environments. Smart textiles with embedded health‑monitoring modules demonstrate how apparel is beginning to function as a continuous wellness interface.

Both technology‑driven healthcare and advanced textiles are converging around a shared pursuit of a better life. As these advancements continue to evolve, they reflect a manufacturing landscape increasingly shaped by innovation, resilience, and a commitment to improving everyday living.

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