Genius Mind adds AI, finance to kid toolkit

August 27, 2025 | 14:20
(0) user say
Eight-year-olds now balance mock portfolios—parents debate if stocks beat spelling bees on report cards.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Genius Mind, one of Singapore's trusted names in home-based education matching, has announced the expansion of its offerings to include coding, financial literacy, and artificial intelligence (AI) skills. With this move, the agency aims to go beyond traditional academics, equipping children with future-ready skills that are both practical and essential in today's digital-first world.

Catering to this expansion, Genius Mind has onboarded more than 500 educator profiles who teaches coding, AI, and financial literacy, adding on to their current pool of over 10,000 in academics, and extending its philosophy of tailored learning into enrichment areas where demand is growing.

Coding lessons are designed to meet students at different stages of their learning journey. For younger children, beginner-friendly, block-based platforms such as Scratch introduce problem-solving and logical thinking through drag-and-drop play. As students gain confidence, they move on to Python, widely recognised as one of the most versatile and beginner-friendly programming languages, suitable for building games, automation, and creative projects. For older or more advanced learners, lessons may also include JavaScript for web development, Java for application building, or C/C++ for students interested in deeper computer science concepts. Current students range from four-year-olds exploring coding for the first time to teenagers tackling Python at a more advanced level.

Beyond coding, Genius Mind is also introducing financial literacy and AI-focused lessons. These programmes are designed to give children a strong foundation in managing money responsibly and to familiarise them with the possibilities and challenges of emerging technologies. By incorporating practical skills like saving and budgeting alongside exposure to age-appropriate AI concepts and tools, the agency is responding to parents' growing desire for holistic education that prepares children for life beyond school.

The agency's streamlined Telegram-based listing system allows parents to connect with qualified tutors in as little as two hours, ensuring fast and personalised matches.

Founded by Gary Ong, who brings more than 12 years of industry experience, Genius Mind has built its reputation on trust, transparency, and results. The agency has become a go-to platform for families seeking personalised 1-to-1 home education across all subjects and levels, from preschool to junior college, while also catering to students with special educational needs. With its latest expansion into coding, financial literacy, and AI, Genius Mind is reaffirming its position not only as an education provider but as a forward-looking education partner invested in students' long-term growth.

"Private tuition has always been about helping students do well in school," said Ong. "Today, it must also prepare them for the world they will grow into. By expanding our offerings, we want to empower children with the skills, confidence, and resilience they need to thrive in the future."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit: https://singaporehometutors.com/

By Genius Mind

Mengniu Milks 18% Overseas Spike, Eyes Africa Next

Mengniu Milks 18% Overseas Spike, Eyes Africa Next

Hong Kong Unfurls 80-Flag Salute to Wartime Heroes

Hong Kong Unfurls 80-Flag Salute to Wartime Heroes

BGY Splinters Into Five Fruit Battalions to Conquer World Markets

BGY Splinters Into Five Fruit Battalions to Conquer World Markets

Broermann 2026 Hunt Unleashes $1M for Med-Tech Disruptors

Broermann 2026 Hunt Unleashes $1M for Med-Tech Disruptors

XIXILI Hijacks 9PM With Bamboo Silks That Cuddle Harder

XIXILI Hijacks 9PM With Bamboo Silks That Cuddle Harder

XIXILI Reboots Midnight Swagger in Zero-Scratch Satin

XIXILI Reboots Midnight Swagger in Zero-Scratch Satin

Latest News

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

