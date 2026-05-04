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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and Japan sign cooperation agreements

May 04, 2026 | 10:23
(0) user say
Vietnam and Japan will strengthen cooperation in green transition, digital transformation, AI, and semiconductors, with priority given to high-quality human resource training and joint research.
Vietnam and Japan sign cooperation agreements
Vietnam and Japan promote cooperation agreements

Vietnam and Japan exchanged six cooperation agreements as part of the official visit to Vietnam by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae from May 1-3.

They combine the loan agreement for an initiative on disaster resilient rural development between the Vietnamese government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA); and the loan agreement for the project on climate resilient infrastructure development to support production for ethnic residents in northern mountainous provinces between the Vietnamese government and the JICA.

The two parties also signed an MoU on cooperation in low-carbon growth regarding the Joint Credit Mechanism.

Another thing is the MoU on cooperation in technological and technical exchanges in the hydraulic field between the Department of Hydraulic Works Management and Construction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Vietnam and the Rural Development Bureau under the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan exchanged a MoU on cooperation in IT, communication, and digital transformation.

In addition, the Vietnam National Space Centre under the Academy of Science and Technology of Vietnam and the Aerospace Exploration Agency of Japan signed an agreement on satellite data exchange.

Along with the above cooperation agreements, the two sides agreed to target Japanese investment in Vietnam of $5 billion per year at an early date and bilateral trade of $60 billion by 2030.

They also agreed to encourage Japanese enterprises to invest in high-technology projects with technology transfer, to support Vietnamese businesses investing in Japan, and to ensure market access for agricultural products.

Vietnam-Japan ties deepen as Tokyo expands skilled labour access Vietnam-Japan ties deepen as Tokyo expands skilled labour access

The Japanese government has outlined adjustments to both the Specified Skilled Worker and Employment for Skill Development programmes, Vietnam’s Ministry of Home Affairs said on April 8.
Japan's Meiko Electronics to construct a new plant in Vietnam Japan's Meiko Electronics to construct a new plant in Vietnam

Japanese electronics supplier Meiko Electronics will build a new plant to manufacture printed circuit board in Vietnam.
FPT and CAC Holdings announce new joint venture in Japan FPT and CAC Holdings announce new joint venture in Japan

FPT has partnered with a leading Japanese technology corporation to establish a joint venture driving regional digital transformation.
Japanese food giant chooses Vietnam for ready-mix flour production Japanese food giant chooses Vietnam for ready-mix flour production

Showa Sangyo – the Japanese company credited with inventing the world’s first tempura flour – has launched a $21 million factory in Ho Chi Minh City, positioning Vietnam as a core market for expansion across ASEAN.
Fusion offers guests special deals to celebrate Vietnam’s April holidays Fusion offers guests special deals to celebrate Vietnam’s April holidays

Fusion Hotel Group in Vietnam offers various curated experiences to celebrate Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the upcoming April 30 holiday, whether guests prefer unwinding by a tranquil beach or immersing themselves in the vibrant rhythm of city life.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
japan cooperation agreement bilateral cooperation Japanese enterprises

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Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

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