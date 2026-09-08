GELEX headquarters achieves LEED Gold certification in Hanoi

GELEX's headquarters at 27-29 Ly Thai To street in Hanoi has achieved LEED Gold certification under the LEED v4 BD+C: Core and Shell Development rating system, marking another step in the company's efforts to bring sustainable practices into the places where its people work every day.

GELEX’s headquarters at 27–29 Ly Thai To street. Photo courtesy of GELEX

LEED, developed by the US Green Building Council, assesses buildings across a range of areas, including energy efficiency, water use, materials and indoor environmental quality. Today, however, the conversation around green buildings is also about the people who use them: how can a building be both efficient to operate and a better place to work?

At 27–29 Ly Thai To street, that thinking starts with the location and design.

The building is in central Hanoi, just a few minutes’ walk from Hoan Kiem Lake, making it convenient for meetings with customers and partners, as well as the group’s day-to-day business activities. It also became GELEX’s new headquarters in 2026, at an important point in the group’s development.

Designed to Grade A office standards, the building combines an open layout with modern design and technology. The design is intended to make it easier for people to work flexibly, collaborate and stay connected across teams.

The workplace experience at 27–29 Ly Thai To. Photo: GELEX

It also reflects the changing role of the workplace. A modern workplace needs to be more than attractive and well-equipped. It should make everyday work easier, give people space to focus, create opportunities for interaction and simply be a comfortable place to spend the working day.

Green office projects and recent workplace research also point to the growing importance of flexibility, lighting, air quality, technology and opportunities for connection, alongside energy efficiency and environmental performance.

A workplace that is more than just a building

For GELEX, the workplace is about more than the physical environment.

Before 27–29 Ly Thai To, GELEX Tower at 52 Le Dai Hanh had already achieved LEED Platinum v4.1 certification for operations and maintenance. The tower has been optimised in areas including energy and water use, indoor air quality and the working environment, while also being developed to provide a better experience for its tenants.

Achieving LEED Gold certification at its new headquarters reflects GELEX’s focus on creating workplaces that are efficient and comfortable for the people who use them every day.

Developed to Grade A office standards, the building balances aesthetics, functionality, and efficiency. Photo: GELEX

But the workplace is only one part of what shapes an organisation. How people work together, how managers lead, the technology they use, how feedback is shared and opportunities to learn and develop all matter, too.

That is why GELEX is investing in its people alongside its workplaces, with development programmes for senior leaders, managers and the next generation of talent.

The workplace as foundation for growth

A good office does not automatically create a good organisation.

But the right workplace can make a real difference: a conversation that happens more easily, a team that connects more quickly, an employee who has the space to focus, or an idea that emerges from an ordinary interaction during the working day.

GELEX’s LEED Gold-certified workplace is part of its approach to creating a sustainable working environment. Photo: GELEX

Seen in this way, the value of a green building is not measured only when it receives its certification. It is also reflected in how the building is used and the value it creates throughout its lifetime.

For GELEX, 27–29 Ly Thai To street is therefore more than a LEED Gold-certified headquarters. It is part of the workplace GELEX is building for its people – helping them work more effectively, connect more easily and continue to grow, while creating a stronger foundation for the group’s next stage of development.

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