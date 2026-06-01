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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Alibaba partners with UEFA as official AI and cloud partner from 2027

June 01, 2026 | 09:50
(0) user say
Alibaba Group became the official and exclusive partner for AI, cloud computing, and e-commerce with UEFA men's club competitions from 2027/28 to 2032/33 and UEFA EURO 2028.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2026 - Alibaba Group today announced a multi-year partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and UC3, the joint venture between UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC) that controls and manages the strategic marketing, sales and delivery of commercial rights for UEFA club competitions. Alibaba Group becomes the official and exclusive AI, Cloud Computing Services, and E-commerce partner of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League from 2027/2028 to 2032/2033 and of UEFA EURO 2028TM.

The partnership will see the deployment of Alibaba's advanced AI capabilities in supporting fan engagement and media and content management via its Qwen Large Language Model (LLM).Together with its cloud computing infrastructure and global e-commerce platform, Alibaba will power an immersive fan and content experience worldwide across UEFA's flagship competitions.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said: "We are delighted to welcome Alibaba as a global partner for UEFA EURO 2028 and as a future partner of our men's club competitions. Their expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing technology, and e-commerce will support UEFA's commitment to thoughtful innovation and to enhancing the experience of supporters around the world. Together, we can bring fans closer to the game in new and meaningful ways - making our competitions feel even more captivating, engaging and accessible, while preserving the traditions, emotions and spirit that define European football."

"We believe that football is a shared language around the world, and the unifying power of the game at all levels for all fans is the mission that brings Alibaba and UEFA together," said Joe Tsai, Chairman of Alibaba Group. "I am excited to work with UEFA to realize the vision of this multi-year partnership, where we will commit our cloud computing, full-stack AI, and global e-commerce capabilities to support UEFA and UC3 to deliver these iconic competitions to global fans."

Alibaba's cloud infrastructure and Qwen LLM will support UEFA in building its own next-generation AI capabilities. Fans will benefit from personalized, AI-powered experiences that deepen their engagement with the sport. Through Alibaba's global e-commerce network, fans around the world may soon enjoy seamless access to a wide range of official merchandise from the UEFA men's club competitions from 2027/2028 and UEFA EURO 2028TM.

This partnership is a new global benchmark in sports innovation. It combines UEFA's unmatched sporting legacy and global fan base with Alibaba's expertise in AI, cloud computing, and e-commerce, creating a scalable model for sports federations, leagues and teams to engage fans worldwide.

The development and execution of the partnership between UEFA, UC3, and Alibaba was facilitated by Relevent, a world-leading commercial rights partner dedicated to international football. The UEFA EURO 2028 partnership will be managed by CAA11.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Alibaba Group

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TagTag:
alibaba group uefa AI technology cloud computing

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