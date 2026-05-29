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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Australian neurorehabilitation provider Linz Health opens first Hong Kong clinic

May 29, 2026 | 11:52
(0) user say
Australian-founded neurorehabilitation firm Linz Health has launched its first Hong Kong clinic, introducing a specialised outpatient model focused on recovery for stroke, brain injury and neurological conditions, addressing a gap in the city's specialist rehabilitation services.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 - Linz Health, an Australian-founded neurorehabilitation provider, has launched its first Hong Kong clinic, introducing a specialised outpatient model focused on recovery for stroke, brain injury, and various neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease.

Located in the Dah Sing Financial Centre in Wan Chai, the modern clinic addresses a critical gap between hospital discharge and ongoing rehabilitation, supporting patients from early recovery through to longer-term care—an increasingly important need as Hong Kong's population continues to age.

The facility combines one-on-one therapy with advanced rehabilitation technologies, including MindMotion™ GO and IZAR™—both introduced in Hong Kong for the first time—alongside Physilog, enabling data-driven treatment and measurable progress tracking.

"It's incredibly exciting to launch in Hong Kong and introduce game-changing, evidence-based neurorehabilitation therapy and technology into one of the most dynamic cities in the world," said Andrew Fyffe, Managing Director of Linz Health. "We see a clear opportunity to replicate the success of our Sydney clinic in Hong Kong, with measurable outcomes as the sole priority."

Linz Health's model emphasises structured, intensive therapy programmes aligned with global best practices in neurological rehabilitation and is designed to support both subacute and longer-term rehabilitation pathways.

The Hong Kong launch follows the company's flagship clinic in the southern beaches of Sydney and marks the first step in its international expansion strategy.

Linz Health will also host an Open Day at its Dah Sing Financial Centre clinic on Friday, 5 June, providing healthcare professionals and the broader community with an opportunity to tour the facility, meet the team, and experience the clinic's rehabilitation technologies and treatment approach firsthand.

For further information: https://linzhealth.com.hk/en/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Linz Health HK Limited

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TagTag:
Linz Health hong kong Neurorehabilitation clinic Advanced neurorehabilitation

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