Forest City issues guidance as 593 applicants approved for Malaysia MM2H

JOHOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2026 - Between 1 October 2024 and 31 March 2026, 593 applicants were approved for the SFZ MM2H programme — a surge in success that has, in turn, triggered a sharp rise in enquiries from prospective applicants. In response, Forest City Special Financial Zone (SFZ), a growing residential and commercial hub and designated Special Financial Zone in Johor, Malaysia, has issued a comprehensive overview of the eligibility criteria for Malaysia My Second Home Programme's SFZ MM2H variant, how it differs from other MM2H tiers, documentation requirements, and step-by-step application procedures.

Malaysia MM2H policy comparison: Forest City Special Financial Zone edition vs. Non-Special Zone Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers – including fixed deposit amounts, minimum property purchase prices, visa duration, and fees.

Category SFZ MM2H Standard MM2H (Silver) Standard MM2H (Gold) Standard MM2H (Platinum) Fixed Deposit US$65,000 (age 21–49) / US$32,000 (age 50+) US$150,000 US$500,000 US$1,000,000 Property Requirement RM500,000 minimum (Developer unit only, cannot sell for 10 years) RM600,000



minimum RM1,000,000 minimum RM2,000,000 minimum Visa Duration 10 years, renewable 5 years, renewable 15 years, renewable 20 years, renewable Property Location Forest City only (Valid throughout Malaysia — holders may reside in any state, including Kuala Lumpur and Penang) Anywhere in Malaysia Anywhere in Malaysia Anywhere in Malaysia

Age Requirement Minimum age of 21 years old for the principal applicant Eligible Dependants Spouse (husband or wife)

Biological, adopted, or stepchildren under 34 years old

Unmarried children aged below 34 who are unemployed

Medically certified children with disabilities (no age limit)

Parents or parents-in-law Financial Requirement Maintain a fixed deposit with a Malaysian financial institution regulated under the Financial Services Act 2013 or Islamic Financial Services Act 2013: US$65,000 for applicants aged 21–49

US$32,000 for applicants aged 50 and above Property Requirement Purchase one residential unit directly from the Forest City developer (minimum RM500,000)

Sub-sale or secondary-market units are not eligible

The purchase must be completed within 90 days of receiving the approval letter Residency Requirement Applicants aged 21–49 must fulfil a minimum annual stay period in Malaysia (verify current stay requirement with a licensed agent)

A valid passport (with at least 18 months of remaining validity)

Proof of financial resources

Marriage Certificate

Police clearance certificate

Birth Certificate

Proximity to Singapore via the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link, located about two kilometres across the Johor Strait.

Duty-free zone status, offering cost advantages on select imports and consumer goods.

A secure, master-planned community with 24-hour property management, monitored transport networks, and a dedicated security system.

A diverse, international environment, home to residents from more than 20 nationalities.

International school within the township and access to world-class healthcare facilities nearby.

Two championship golf courses, including the Liang Guo Kun Classic Course—listed among Asia's Top 100 Golf Courses for seven consecutive years—and the Jack Nicklaus Legacy Course.

Malaysia's(MM2H) programme has historically attracted retirees and investors seeking an affordable path to long-term residency. A relatively new variation linked to Forest City's SFZ offers one of the lowest entry points in the programme's history.Under the national MM2H framework, Silver and Gold applicants are required to maintain fixed deposits ranging from RM500,000 to RM1 million. In addition, participants must purchase and own a residence corresponding to their MM2H category — with a minimum property value of RM600,000 for silver, RM1 million for Gold, and RM2 million for platinum.In comparison, the SFZ MM2H, available exclusively through Forest City, sets a significantly lower deposit threshold — US$65,000 for applicants aged 21–49, and US$32,000 for those aged 50 and above — along with a mandatory purchase of a Forest City residential property valued at no less than RM500,000.The MM2H programme was introduced more than two decades ago by the Ministry of Tourism, initially targeting foreign retirees under the. Following several revisions, including a major policy update in 2021, the scheme was restructured into three tiers — Silver, Gold, and Platinum — each with different deposit requirements, eligibility criteria, and associated benefits.Launched in 2024 alongside the establishment of the Forest City SFZ, the SFZ MM2H presents a distinct variation of the national MM2H programme. Unlike the other tiers, this version is specific to Forest City in Johor, and is designed to attract investors, professionals, and expatriates to the new economic zone.The SFZ MM2H has a lower fixed deposit requirement, but requires the mandatory purchase of a qualifying residential property directly from the Forest City developer.While the SFZ MM2H may not be designed for every demographic, given that both the fixed deposit and property purchase are mandatory, Forest City offers 517-square-foot residential units tailored for the programme, providing a more accessible option for those interested in applying.To qualify for the Forest City SFZ MM2H, applicants must meet the following criteria:Applicants who were previously rejected under MM2H or have unresolved immigration issues are not eligible.Applications for the SFZ MM2H must be submitted through a licensed MM2H agent accredited by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) under the. Direct or independent submissions are not accepted.Select a registered MM2H agent to assist with the preparation and submission of all required documents.Gather and complete the necessary documents, which typically include:The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture reviews all applications. Processing times may vary. Approved applicants will receive an official Letter of Conditional Approval.Open a fixed deposit account with a Malaysian financial institution approved under theorand place the required deposit amount.After receiving the approval letter, applicants must complete the purchase of a qualifying Forest City property. Once the purchase is finalised, up to 50% of the initial fixed deposit may be withdrawn for approved purposes, including property purchase, education, medical expenses, and tourism activities in Malaysia. The applicant's passport will then be endorsed with the SFZ MM2H visa, allowing holders to reside anywhere in Malaysia, including Kuala Lumpur and Penang, among other states.Holders of the SFZ MM2H visa receive a 10-year renewable multiple-entry visa, which covers the main applicant and eligible dependants. This long-term pass allows continuous residence in Malaysia without the need for frequent renewals. While it does not automatically permit employment, applicants may apply separately for a work or business visa if required.Beyond the residency benefits, participants gain access to the wider Forest City SFZ ecosystem, designed to combine convenience, safety, and international connectivity. Key features include:Upon completing the property purchase, participants may withdraw up to 50% of their fixed deposit, subject to compliance with programme conditions. Dependants typically include a spouse and unmarried children under 21.Taken together, the SFZ MM2H programme's structure offers participants a dual proposition: a streamlined path to long-term Malaysian residency, combined with access to a master-planned development designed around security, connectivity, and urban infrastructure.The Forest City SFZ MM2H is designed for people looking to make Malaysia a part of their long-term plans — for retirement, regional investment, or raising a family in a globally connected environment. The programme pairs the stability of a 10-year renewable visa with the lifestyle advantages of living in a self-contained, internationally planned coastal city.For retirees, the SFZ MM2H offers one of the lowest financial thresholds under any MM2H tier, making long-term residency more accessible without compromising comfort or quality of life. Forest City's master-planned layout, secure environment, and proximity to Singapore provide a practical setting for those seeking a calm yet connected lifestyle.For professionals and family offices, the Special Financial Zone introduces strategic incentives, including 0% tax on qualifying family office investment income and a 5% corporate tax rate for financial institutions. It is an option worth considering for those exploring Malaysia as a hub for cross-border business or wealth management. Details are available on the investment page.For families, Forest City offers access to an international school education covering kindergarten to high school, combining global curricula with local convenience. Its location — just two kilometres from Singapore via the Second Link — appeals to parents seeking strong education options and ease of travel at a more affordable cost.That said, the SFZ MM2H may not suit every applicant, as it requires the purchase of a Forest City property. However, owning a property does not mean the MM2H holder must live in it — the holder may rent it out, and as an approved participant, can reside anywhere in Malaysia, including Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and other states. Even without committing to a specific long‑term base in Johor, this pathway remains one of the most accessible residency pathways available in Malaysia, balancing affordability, stability, and proximity to Singapore.As with any long-term visa programme, requirements and processing timelines are subject to change, and applicants should seek accurate, up-to-date advice before applying. The requirements outlined here reflect information available as of 29 May 2026 — for current terms and application timelines, consult Forest City officials or other authorised agents accredited under the Tourism Industry Act 1992.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.