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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AECOM marks completion of Terminal 2 at Hong Kong International Airport's three-runway system

May 29, 2026 | 11:16
(0) user say
Infrastructure firm AECOM has announced the successful delivery of Terminal 2 at Hong Kong International Airport, a key component of Airport Authority Hong Kong's Three-runway System programme and a significant milestone in expanding the airport's long-term capacity.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 - AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, has contributed to the successful delivery of Terminal 2 (T2) at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), a cornerstone of Airport Authority Hong Kong's (AAHK) Three‑runway System (3RS). The project marks a significant milestone in strengthening HKIA's position as a leading international aviation hub, with T2 serving as a critical gateway that enhances integration across passenger, transport and commercial nodes while activating surrounding developments.

AECOM celebrates successful delivery of the new Terminal 2 at Hong Kong International Airport (Photo credit: AAHK)
AECOM celebrates successful delivery of the new Terminal 2 at Hong Kong International Airport (Photo credit: AAHK)

"Building on AECOM's long-standing contribution to Hong Kong's airport development and our partnership with AAHK since the 1990s, we helped deliver a world-class terminal that enhances connectivity and strengthens resilience, setting new benchmarks for aviation in a changing world," said Dr. Johnny Cheuk, AECOM's Hong Kong executive leader.

AECOM's multi-disciplinary team brought together expertise in mega project management, engineering and passenger terminal design to deliver innovative, buildable solutions through phased construction, minimizing disruption within a live airport environment. A signature feature of T2 is its 63,000 m² 'Feather Roof,' supported by tree-like columns, combining architectural expression with operational performance. Leveraging multiple digital solutions such as BIM and Tekla, alongside phased modular construction significantly enhanced the precision, safety and delivery efficiency of this iconic roof structure.

Supporting HKIA's pledge to become the world's greenest airport, sustainability is embedded throughout the project. Key measures include implementing a high-performance façade that enhances thermal efficiency, natural daylighting and acoustic comfort. AECOM also helped define embodied carbon quantification standards at the outset of this project more than a decade ago. These are complemented by energy-efficient building services that reduce overall energy consumption, contributing to the award of BEAM Plus Provisional Platinum rating — the highest qualification level recognized by the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC).

https://aecom.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AECOM

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TagTag:
aecom Terminal 2 at Hong Kong International Airport International airport terminal Threerunway System

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