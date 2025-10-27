Corporate

G-Dragon returns to Vietnam: CTicket delivers a ‘Golden Ticket’ experience for fans

October 27, 2025 | 11:05
(0) user say
CTicket.vn has helped VPBank Mastercard holders to give Vietnamese fans a rare chance to secure seats for G-Dragon's 2025 World Tour [Übermensch] in Hanoi.

The return of the ‘King of K-pop’ G-Dragon is igniting excitement across Vietnam as the superstar gears up for two consecutive nights in Hanoi on November 8 and 9 as part of his global tour.

G-Dragon returns to Vietnam: CTicket delivers a ‘Golden Ticket’ experience for fans
All presale tickets for the November 8 and 9 shows on CTicket sold out within moments

During the exclusive two-day presale for VPBank Mastercard holders, CTicket.vn saw a massive spike in traffic and sold tens of thousands of tickets, underscoring both G-Dragon’s unparalleled appeal and the platform’s robust technical capability.

“I thought it would take hours to get a ticket,” shared lucky fan Nguyen Thuy Nhung from Hanoi. “But after about 15 minutes and just a few clicks, I had my GA tickets. Everything was faster and smoother than expected.”

“Chosen by event organisers and VPBank for its reliability, transparency, and operational expertise, CTicket prepared months in advance to ensure a seamless ticketing process for Vietnamese fans eager to witness G-Dragon’s long-awaited comeback.

For us, every ticket sold is more than a transaction, it’s a connection between fans and the artists they’ve waited years to see live,” a CTicket representative said.

This milestone not only reinforces the strength of the Hallyu wave in Vietnam, but also showcases how domestic tech companies like CTicket are elevating local entertainment standards to meet global expectations.

CTicket.vn is a trusted online ticketing platform in Vietnam that provides tickets for major music, sports, and entertainment events both locally and internationally.

Guided by the principles of ‘Modern Technology – Transparency – Safety – Optimal Experience’, CTicket is set to redefine the ticketing experience and bring Vietnamese fans closer to the global stage.

VPBank stock hits ceiling on G-Dragon boost VPBank stock hits ceiling on G-Dragon boost

The May 14 trading session witnessed a surge in both the VN-Index and market liquidity, with the benchmark index climbing 16.18 points to close at 1,309.73, while trading value exceeded the $1 billion mark.
G-DRAGON’s ‘Übermensch’ 2025 World Tour to Rock Galaxy Arena in June G-DRAGON’s ‘Übermensch’ 2025 World Tour to Rock Galaxy Arena in June

K-pop icon G-DRAGON returns to the stage with a powerful new concept, kicking off in Macau’s largest indoor arena.
Korean star Ji Chang-wook to visit Vietnamese fans Korean star Ji Chang-wook to visit Vietnamese fans

The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ji Chang Wook of hit movie “Empress Ki” is scheduled to arrive in Hanoi in August in order to meet with his Vietnamese fans and take part in a music event.

By Huyen Thuy

GDragon returns Vietnamese fans Exclusive presale VPBank Mastercard holders Global tour CTicket
Healthcare a bright spot in Vietnam-Japan relationship

Healthcare a bright spot in Vietnam-Japan relationship

Vietjet wins top honours for safety, service, and regional leadership

Vietjet wins top honours for safety, service, and regional leadership

Banks racing into year-end profit boom

Banks racing into year-end profit boom

Vietnam’s FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts

Vietnam’s FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts

Industrial real estate M&As active amid expansion wave

Industrial real estate M&As active amid expansion wave

SmallRig MINA Mobile Film Festival 2025 Screens 57 Films in Melbourne Can Phones Rival Cinema Cameras

SmallRig MINA Mobile Film Festival 2025 Screens 57 Films in Melbourne Can Phones Rival Cinema Cameras

