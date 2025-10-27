G-Dragon returns to Vietnam: CTicket delivers a ‘Golden Ticket’ experience for fans

The return of the ‘King of K-pop’ G-Dragon is igniting excitement across Vietnam as the superstar gears up for two consecutive nights in Hanoi on November 8 and 9 as part of his global tour.

All presale tickets for the November 8 and 9 shows on CTicket sold out within moments

During the exclusive two-day presale for VPBank Mastercard holders, CTicket.vn saw a massive spike in traffic and sold tens of thousands of tickets, underscoring both G-Dragon’s unparalleled appeal and the platform’s robust technical capability.

“I thought it would take hours to get a ticket,” shared lucky fan Nguyen Thuy Nhung from Hanoi. “But after about 15 minutes and just a few clicks, I had my GA tickets. Everything was faster and smoother than expected.”

“Chosen by event organisers and VPBank for its reliability, transparency, and operational expertise, CTicket prepared months in advance to ensure a seamless ticketing process for Vietnamese fans eager to witness G-Dragon’s long-awaited comeback.

For us, every ticket sold is more than a transaction, it’s a connection between fans and the artists they’ve waited years to see live,” a CTicket representative said.

This milestone not only reinforces the strength of the Hallyu wave in Vietnam, but also showcases how domestic tech companies like CTicket are elevating local entertainment standards to meet global expectations.

CTicket.vn is a trusted online ticketing platform in Vietnam that provides tickets for major music, sports, and entertainment events both locally and internationally.

Guided by the principles of ‘Modern Technology – Transparency – Safety – Optimal Experience’, CTicket is set to redefine the ticketing experience and bring Vietnamese fans closer to the global stage.

