Friso promotes global scientific collaboration on children’s gut health in Vietnam

Under the theme “Building the foundations of gut health in early life: Microbiome establishment, nutrition, and clinical care”, the summit provided a platform for experts to share the latest advances in nutritional approaches to supporting gut health during early childhood.

One of the event’s key highlights was the “three pillars of gut health” model, comprising the gut microbiome, the intestinal barrier, and the immune system. According to experts, these three elements do not function independently but are closely interconnected, helping determine the body’s ability to defend itself, digest food, absorb nutrients, and support children’s long-term development.

The Global Gut Health Summit Vietnam 2026 was held in Vietnam for the first time. Photo: FrieslandCampina

Scientific presentations at the summit highlighted the first 1,000 days of life as a critical period for establishing the gut microbiome. Changes during this period can affect gut health, which underpins children’s immune function, resistance to disease, and long-term development.

Experts also emphasised the role of communication pathways between the gut and other organs, including the brain, liver, and lungs. These findings are broadening the understanding of the gut, shifting the perspective from viewing it solely as a digestive organ to recognising it as a system that influences multiple aspects of a child’s development.

Building on new scientific findings on the microbiome, the event also focused on factors that can influence the formation and development of the gut microbiome during early life.

According to experts, children born by Caesarean section or exposed to antibiotics early in life may experience changes in their gut microbiome, including a reduction in beneficial bacteria such as Bifidobacteria and an increase in certain bacterial groups, such as Proteobacteria.

These changes may affect immune system development and have been associated with a higher risk of certain conditions later in life, including allergies and inflammatory bowel disease.

Dr. Phan Huu Phuc, deputy director of the National Children’s Hospital and general secretary of the Vietnam Paediatric Association, said, “In paediatric practice, we frequently encounter children with digestive disorders, food allergies, or recurrent infections. A growing body of evidence shows that the gut not only performs digestive functions but also plays an important role in the immune system. These new insights provide doctors and families with a stronger basis for early childcare, helping promote healthier and more comprehensive development during the first years of life.”

Besides the latest findings on the microbiome, the summit presented further evidence of the role of nutritional solutions in supporting gut health in young children.

Studies presented at the summit showed that human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), and probiotics can help support a healthy gut microbiome, one of the key elements of the “three pillars” model highlighted by experts.

Some data indicate that supplementation with these ingredients can help reduce the risk of respiratory infections and diarrhoea, while also contributing to lower hospitalisation rates and supporting the management of cow’s milk protein allergy in appropriate groups of children.

Essam Elkafrawy, global medical marketing lead at FrieslandCampina, outlines Friso’s approach to promoting global scientific collaboration. Photo: FrieslandCampina

The summit also stressed that solutions designed to support the gut microbiome should be selected based on scientific evidence and tailored to each child’s needs.

Another notable topic was the role of Milk Lipid Complex (MLC). Research suggests that this ingredient can help reduce hard stools and alleviate digestive discomfort. MLC may also help reduce the duration of night-time crying in infants.

These scientific insights are also informing Friso’s product research and development. Friso’s nutritional formulas combine HMOs, GOS, probiotics, and MLC to support the gut microbiome and help strengthen the gut’s natural protective barrier. This approach is designed to support more comfortable digestion and nutrient absorption, laying the foundations for children’s long-term development.

Elkafrawy, marketing director for the healthcare division at FrieslandCampina, said, “New insights into gut health are helping to change the way we understand the importance of the early years for children’s development. Through the Global Gut Health Summit Vietnam 2026, we are promoting scientific collaboration and sharing the latest evidence in this field.”

“This is also the direction Friso is pursuing in developing science-based nutritional formulas to support digestion and nutrient absorption, strengthen immunity and resistance to disease, and deliver Dutch gut-comfort milk solutions for children during their early years,” he said.