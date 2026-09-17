LG CNS presents smart factory solutions at IMTS 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG CNS, a leading AI transformation company in Korea, is targeting the North American manufacturing market with a lineup of AI-powered smart factory solutions at IMTS 2026. Taking place in Chicago, the International Manufacturing Technology Show is North America's largest manufacturing technology trade show.

IMTS 2026 is expected to draw roughly 1,800 exhibitors and more than 90,000 visitors from a range of manufacturing verticals, including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, electronics, and medical devices. This year's theme, Industrial AI, centers on applying AI across the full range of the manufacturing process to maximize efficiency and drive smarter operations, giving attendees a firsthand look at the real-world impact AI is having on the factory floor.

LG CNS will use its participation at the show to introduce several core solutions from Factova, its platform for building smart factories. Built on AI and IoT technologies, Factova optimizes production and enables smarter, more intelligent factories. It draws on more than 30 years of technical expertise and hands-on know-how from manufacturing sites in Korea and abroad, including LG Group affiliates such as LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Chem, and LG Energy Solution.

One of Factova's core solutions is 'Factova Worldworks', a digital twin-based simulator that lets manufacturers test and validate operations in a virtual environment before implementing them on the factory floor. It recreates an actual factory in a 3D virtual environment to test and refine everything from spatial layouts to data monitoring. When breaking ground on a new factory, for instance, manufacturers can test out the equipment placement and logistics flow in a virtual environment beforehand, thereby avoiding trial and error in the real world. Actual production data can also be run through the simulator to build cost-efficient production plans and check equipment integrity ahead of time.

'Factova MES' is a manufacturing execution solution that manages the entire production process in real time. AI analyzes floor-level data, including equipment utilization, workforce activity, and raw material usage to maximize operating efficiency. What sets it apart is its modular design. MES functions are broken down by industry and process type into individual modules, so manufacturers can pick only what they need and scale accordingly.

LG CNS will also present 'Factova Control', which has recently been enhanced with more advanced AI capabilities. This solution collects and standardizes equipment data across different manufacturers in real time for unified control. The AI analyzes electrical current, temperature, and vibration data from connected equipment, allowing it to flag early warning signs and predict equipment failures in advance. It also integrates seamlessly with higher-level systems like MES and is already running on more than 100,000 pieces of manufacturing equipment worldwide.

Backed by Factova's core solutions and its track record across electronics, battery, and chemical plants in North America, LG CNS plans to make a strong push into the region's emerging smart factory market.

"Factova has demonstrated proven performance differentiation and quality across more than 100 manufacturing sites worldwide," said Jun-ho Lee, CEO of LG CNS America. "We are going to build on that track record of success and, along with our proven AX capabilities, deliver visible results for our customers in North America."

For more information, please visit https://www.lgcns.com.