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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Natus launches Chinese manufactured Nicolet EDX electromyography system

September 17, 2026 | 16:23
(0) user say
Natus Medical Incorporated launched its Nicolet EDX electromyography system in China, marking the first medical diagnostic platform manufactured and distributed by the firm within the country.

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natus Medical Incorporated, the world's largest pure-play neurodiagnostic company, today announced the launch of the Nicolet EDX EMG system in the People's Republic of China, marking the first Natus product manufactured and sold in the PRC.

Nicolet EDX is the most comprehensive Natus EMG system, delivering industry-leading performance and advanced capabilities healthcare organizations rely on for confident diagnostic decision-making. On June 18, Nicolet EDX became the first locally manufactured Natus product registered in China after receiving final approval from the National Medical Products Administration.

The launch of the Nicolet EDX system marks an important milestone in the long-term commitment Natus has to China, where healthcare procurement increasingly prioritizes locally manufactured medical technologies. This launch positions Natus to better support hospitals, distributors, clinicians, and patients across the country.

"China has always been a critical geography for Natus, and our new locally manufactured capability builds on our long history of partnership with leading hospitals across China," said Walter Wang, General Manager, China. "Through our market-leading distribution network, we are strengthening access to advanced Natus neurodiagnostic technologies and services for clinicians and patients in China."

Designed for routine EMG examinations, complex neuromuscular cases, and advanced diagnostic workflows, Nicolet EDX gives clinicians a comprehensive and scalable platform for confident testing and diagnosis.

"This milestone represents far more than local production. It brings together Natus' global vision, standards, technology and experience with talent, insight and capabilities through our team in China," said Wang. "It also demonstrates our long-term commitment to the clinicians and patients we serve in China."

The EDX system is built in the new Natus office in Suzhou, a historic city that has become one of Eastern China's industrial hubs. Natus will hold a ceremony in Suzhou on October 27, celebrating the collaboration of this new site and product launch milestone in China.

For more information on Natus, please visit natus.com/neuro.

By PR Newswire

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED

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TagTag:
Natus Nicolet EDX Nicolet EDX system Natus Medical Incorporated

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