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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Huawei secures Leader position in Gartner enterprise storage report

August 28, 2026 | 16:19
(0) user say
Research firm Gartner named technology company Huawei as a Leader in its 2026 Magic Quadrant evaluation covering enterprise storage hardware and software platforms.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The tech analyst firm Gartner® has released the "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms, 2026". Huawei has earned a spot in the Leaders Quadrant, the only non–North American vendor to do so.

Huawei OceanStor Data Storage continues to advance technological innovation, leveraging a high-efficiency and unified AI data platform, excellent capacity density and energy efficiency, and future-proof data resilience to comprehensively meet the diverse needs of enterprise use cases.

Huawei Data Storage operates in more than 150 countries and regions. It serves a wide range of customers across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, including those in the financial, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and public utilities sectors.

To learn more about Huawei storage products and solutions, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/products/storage

By PR Newswire

Huawei

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
huawei gartner Huawei enterprise storage Gartner Magic Quadrant

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