ExxonMobil Vietnam initiatives foster resilient communities

STEM class funded by ExxonMobil Vietnam in Quang Nam

In 2025, ExxonMobil Vietnam supported programmes that empowered students through science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and AI training. The company not only provided leadership experience and life skills for ethnic minority girls, but also helped improve health across the nation.

“Education and empowerment are the cornerstones of sustainable development, and we’re passionate about our contributions to help address community needs where we operate around the world,” said Cécile Rauline, president of ExxonMobil Vietnam.

“Together with our long-term local partners, we have been working for over a decade to serve as an active catalyst for socioeconomic development for Vietnamese people.”

In 2025, ExxonMobil Vietnam's collaboration included $10,000 to Teach For Vietnam (TVF). This support will foster STEM and AI education among 285 rural students while also providing training for 123 teachers to help equip additional students with the same next-generation skills.

The company also contributed $10,000 to the Brighter Path Girls Club, launched by the VinaCapital Foundation (VCF), to support over 200 female students across the Ca Dong, Xo-Dang, Gie Tring, and Mnong minority groups in leadership training, health education, and broader life skills development.

These young girls strengthened their own health knowledge and gained in understanding in their legal rights, as well as developed personal financial literacy and management skills.

Nam Tra My High School Girls' Club Session

The programme also provided its facilitators with IT and organisational skills for online teaching and learning, allowing the initiative to reach over 4,000 students. This helped build a foundation for gender equality and inclusive growth.

Additionally, the company's past support for Operation Smile Vietnam’s oral care mission in Hanoi is continuing to provide dental care services.

The $11,000 ExxonMobil Vietnam contributed in 2024 allowed the programme to be implemented in 2025. As a result, about 1,800 primary school students received oral health services, with more than 300 receiving treatments, totalling close to 2,500 procedures across the region.

“By partnering with organisations like TFV, VCF, and Operation Smile, we are investing in Vietnam’s future leaders and creating opportunities for communities to thrive for generations to come," Rauline said.

ExxonMobil Vietnam’s long-standing commitment to community support was recognised for the 10th consecutive year with the AmCham Hanoi Corporate Social Responsibility Recognition Award.

Oral care mission by Operation Smile Vietnam in Dong Xuan primary school, Soc Son

