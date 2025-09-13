New student loan policy eases financial burden for STEM education

Decision No. 29/2025/QĐ-TTg, issued on August 28, introduces a new credit policy for students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The policy provides loans to undergraduate and postgraduate students, including master’s and doctoral candidates, in STEM disciplines to cover tuition, living expenses, and other educational costs during their studies.

The move has been hailed as a measure to ease financial burdens and provide fresh motivation for tens of thousands of students engaged in these critical fields.

Le Thi Minh Hai, a specialist at VBSP, provides details on how the policy under Decision No. 29 would be implemented at a HUST meeting on September 11

Pham Thanh Huyen, head of student affairs at Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), gave the remark regarding Decision No. 29 at a meeting with new students on September 11.

Huyen noted that about 90 per cent of students at HUST are enrolled in STEM programmes, and a significant number come from rural areas.

“In fact, only about 20 per cent of our students come from Hanoi. The rest come from other localities, which means they face not only tuition fees but also high living expenses in the city,” Huyen said.

With deep involvement in student support, Huyen has also studied government funding policies in various countries and found that student loan models allowing students to study now and repay after employment are highly effective.

Pham Thanh Huyen, head of student affairs at Hanoi University of Science and Technology

“It has long been our dream to see similar policies implemented in Vietnam, to give hope and opportunity to students from difficult backgrounds. Now, with Decision No. 29, we are very close to realising that dream,” she said.

Formerly, only students from poor or near-poor households or those facing serious financial difficulties were eligible to borrow from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) at an annual interest rate of 6.6 per cent.

“Our colleagues and I are thrilled, not just for our students and their families, but also as educators. Many families with two children in school are facing tremendous financial pressure.”

At the meeting Nguyen Viet Anh, a HUST student from Dien Ha commune, Hung Yen province, shared that albeit his family does not qualify as poor, their income barely covers basic living expenses.

“When I chose to major in a STEM field, my parents supported me, but I knew they were worried about the costs, especially with city living being so expensive,” he said. “STEM majors require significant investment, not only tuition and living costs but also educational equipment, specialised courses, and particularly expenses for research and practical projects.”

Now preparing to officially begin his studies, Viet Anh said Decision No. 29 has given both him and his family great relief.

“I feel like I’ve been given a boost to pursue my ambitions,” he said.

HUST has been proactive in ensuring students can access this loan package quickly and easily.

Immediately after Decision No. 29 was issued, the university coordinated with VBSP to roll out extensive communication efforts via its website and social media pages.

HUST leaders also invited VBSP officers to the campus to introduce the policy and provide in-depth guidance. The Student Affairs Office has already received letters from students expressing interest in applying for the loan.

“With this new policy, most first-year students at our university will now qualify for loans from VBSP to cover tuition fees and living expenses of up to VND5 million ($200) per month, at a preferential interest rate of 4.8 per cent, per year. We believe this will lead to an increase in the number of students pursuing STEM disciplines, helping achieve the national target of 35 per cent of all students in STEM fields,” Huyen said.

For Viet Anh, the loan programme is more than just financial aid. “It’s not just a loan, it’s hope,” he said. “For my family and many others like mine, this programme represents a future worth striving for. We will do our best to hold on to that hope.”

Also at the HUST meeting, Le Thi Minh Hai, a specialist at VBSP, provided further details on how the policy would be implemented.

“The programme is designed to help students pursue long-term careers in STEM and contribute to the country’s strategic goals in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation,” she said.

The loan term includes the disbursement period plus 12 months after graduation, in addition to the repayment period.

For instance, a student pursuing a five-year STEM course could be granted a loan term of up to 11 years.

The policy also outlines a mechanism allowing VBSP to consider and approve debt rescheduling in cases of hardship, ensuring peace of mind for students during both their studies and early career stages.

VBSP helping Lao Cai achieve sustainability The Lao Cai branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) has been expediting policy credit schemes with great effect, enhancing the province's advantages and increasing its self-sufficiency, thereby helping the northern border province with its strategic vision of sustainable development.

How policy credit fuelled Ho Chi Minh City’s 50-year rise Fifty years after the liberation of Ho Chi Minh City and national reunification, the southern metropolis has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving into Vietnam’s leading economic, cultural, and educational hub.