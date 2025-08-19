Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ExxonMobil explores $10 billion refinery investment in Van Phong Economic Zone

August 19, 2025 | 22:45
(0) user say
ExxonMobil has begun surveying Van Phong Economic Zone in Khanh Hoa as part of its search for a location to host what could become its first near zero-emission refinery in Asia-Pacific, with a total investment estimated at $10 billion.
ExxonMobil explores $10 billion refinery investment in Van Phong Economic Zone
Van Phong Economic Zone in Khanh Hoa. Photo: Minh Ha

During a working session on August 19, Khanh Hoa Economic Zones Management Authority introduced ExxonMobil's executives to the zone's strategic advantages, including multi-functional infrastructure, diverse industrial and service ecosystems, and investment incentives. The delegation toured Nam Van Phong Port, Van Phong bonded fuel warehouse, and Ninh Tinh village in Ninh Hoa town to gain a comprehensive perspective on potential development sites.

Founded in 1999, ExxonMobil is one of the world's largest energy corporations, operating 37 refineries across 21 countries and employing more than 72,000 people. In 2024, the company reported revenue of approximately $344.6 billion.

ExxonMobil has maintained a presence in Vietnam since 2008 through upstream exploration. Its long-standing partnership with Petrovietnam and PVEP has centred on developing the Blue Whale gas-to-power chain in central Vietnam, which will provide feedstock for 3GW of power generation capacity. Despite years of negotiations, the project has yet to advance to construction. In addition, ExxonMobil has joined forces with Jera and VinaCapital to study a $5.09 billion LNG power project in Haiphong with a planned capacity of 4,500MW.

The Van Phong initiative, if realised, would mark ExxonMobil's largest downstream investment in Vietnam and one of its most ambitious refinery projects globally. According to initial plans, the site selection process will run until 2027, with licensing and construction to commence around 2031. The facility could begin commercial operations by 2035.

Tran Minh Chien, head of the authority, said local authorities and ExxonMobil have maintained regular exchanges to align expectations. "We aim to provide the most favourable conditions for ExxonMobil to evaluate investment opportunities. By coordinating with provincial leaders and relevant agencies, we will ensure the company has access to all necessary information to make an informed decision," he noted.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ExxonMobil Vietnam Van Phong

Related Contents

The tools to compete and win in a harder, hotter FDI game

The tools to compete and win in a harder, hotter FDI game

IGS Group expands into Vietnam with new Hanoi office

IGS Group expands into Vietnam with new Hanoi office

FBC ASEAN 2025 to boost Vietnam’s manufacturing transformation

FBC ASEAN 2025 to boost Vietnam’s manufacturing transformation

Green-digital goals require balance

Green-digital goals require balance

Imbalance still to be addressed in finance

Imbalance still to be addressed in finance

The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation

The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Mitsubishi Power and Doosan Enerbility team up for O Mon 4 plant

Mitsubishi Power and Doosan Enerbility team up for O Mon 4 plant

FBC ASEAN 2025 to boost Vietnam’s manufacturing transformation

FBC ASEAN 2025 to boost Vietnam’s manufacturing transformation

IGS Group expands into Vietnam with new Hanoi office

IGS Group expands into Vietnam with new Hanoi office

R&D fortunes pick up pace nationwide

R&D fortunes pick up pace nationwide

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Connecting Vietnam’s IFCs with global initiatives

Connecting Vietnam’s IFCs with global initiatives

iDepo VIB offers attractive interest rates and flexible transferability

iDepo VIB offers attractive interest rates and flexible transferability

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

PouchNATION cuts check-in times by 83 per cent with Zebra's scanning solutions

PouchNATION cuts check-in times by 83 per cent with Zebra's scanning solutions

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020