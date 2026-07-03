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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Canada's EDC and EXIM Thailand sign deal to advance bilateral trade across Asia Pacific

July 03, 2026 | 14:36
(0) user say
Export Development Canada and EXIM Thailand signed a partnership agreement to pursue joint trade and investment initiatives between Canada and Thailand, with scope extending across the broader Asia-Pacific region.

BANGKOK, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada's export credit agency, and Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), Thailand's state-owned specialized financial institution under the Ministry of Finance, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties and expand cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. The agreement comes as both countries mark 65 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration between the two organizations to support projects in both countries and across Asia-Pacific, while enhancing cooperation in sectors of mutual interest. Under the MOU, EDC and EXIM Thailand will explore opportunities to support financing, exchange market intelligence, and facilitate opportunities between Canadian and Thai companies.

Collaboration will focus on priority sectors aligned with both countries' economic strengths and global demand, including agri-food, clean technologies and energy transition, digital industries, advanced manufacturing, and critical minerals. The agreement also enables knowledge sharing on sustainability practices, risk management and sustainable finance.

This partnership supports Canada's efforts to diversify trade and deepen economic engagement in the Asia-Pacific, a region of growing importance for Canadian exporters and investors. It reflects a shared commitment by EDC and EXIM Thailand to strengthen cooperation and promote sustainable economic growth in markets of mutual interest across the region.

Canada and Thailand share a growing economic relationship, supported by expanding trade and investment flows and increasing collaboration across key sectors. In 2025, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Thailand reached approximately CAD$ 7.4 billion with opportunities continuing to grow in areas such as agri-food, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, clean technology and digital industries. Canadian exports to Thailand reached CAD$ 1.14 billion in 2025, a cumulative average growth rate (CAGR) of just over 7% from 2020 to 2025. The top five product categories exported to Thailand in 2025 were fertilizers, iron and steel, machinery and mechanical appliances and parts, and wood pulp. Canadian direct investment in Thailand totaled CAD$ 531 million in 2024 while Thai direct investment in Canada reached CAD$ 692 million. Looking ahead, these trends highlight the increasing strength and momentum of the Canada-Thailand economic relationship.

"Canada and Thailand share a strong, growing partnership built on cooperation and unlocking new opportunities for businesses on both sides. As Canada's second-largest trading partner in ASEAN, Thailand is a key partner in diversifying our trade and strengthening our engagement across the Indo-Pacific. This agreement between EDC and EXIM Thailand will deepen our trade and investment ties, as we advance negotiations toward a Canada–Thailand free trade agreement this year."_The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Canada's Minister of International Trade

"EDC's partnership with EXIM Thailand reflects our shared commitment to promoting trade growth in both countries. Through closer collaboration, we are strengthening in-market connections and helping Canadian and Thai companies access opportunities not only in Thailand, but across the broader Asia-Pacific region. This partnership is particularly important in bolstering sectors such as clean technology, infrastructure and digital industries, where Canadian expertise can drive sustainable growth in Thailand and the broader region."_Alison Nankivell, President and CEO of Export Development Canada

"EXIM Thailand values the partnership with Export Development Canada as a key step in strengthening Thailand–Canada economic relations. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance access to financing, foster business connections, and unlock opportunities for Thai and Canadian companies across the Asia-Pacific region. Our cooperation also underscores a shared focus on sustainable development, including knowledge exchange in ESG, sustainable finance, and risk management, to support resilient and long-term growth."_Charat Rattanaboonniti, President, Export-Import Bank of Thailand

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

By PR Newswire

Export Development Canada

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TagTag:
EDC EXIM Thailand Bilateral trade agreement AsiaPacific cooperation Economic engagement

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