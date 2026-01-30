EVN signs key contract for Tri An hydropower expansion

On January 29, Vietnam Electricity Corporation (EVN) signed a contract for the supply of electromechanical equipment for the Tri An Hydropower Plant Expansion project, paving the way for the project to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2027. The contract for Package TB01-TAMR was signed with the DEC–ENTEC–TTP Consortium, comprising Dongfang Electric International Corporation, ENTEC Energy Engineering JSC and Tam Thanh Phat Energy Engineering JSC, at a ceremony held in Dong Nai province.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of EVN’s leadership, the lending institution KfW Development Bank, the leadership of EVN’s Power Project Management Board No.3 (EVNPMB3), and the DEC-ENTEC-TTP consortium.

Once operational, the Tri An Hydropower Plant Expansion will enhance the capacity to mobilise power for loads in southern cities and provinces, particularly during peak hours. The project will also help improve the operating regime of the power system and reduce production costs for the national electricity system.

Pham Thanh Hoai, director of EVNPMB3, said this is one of EVN’s key energy projects, with construction having commenced in 2025.

During the investment preparation and project implementation phases, EVN has received close attention and guidance from the government and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, along with strong support and coordination from Dong Nai People’s Committee and its relevant departments and agencies.

“These efforts have contributed to effective progress and quality management, ensuring on-schedule power generation and completion of the entire project by the fourth quarter of 2027,” he said.

Package TB01-TAMR is the main equipment supply package of the undertaking. Its scope of work includes the supply, inspection and factory testing, transportation, and delivery of key synchronised equipment systems to the construction site.

These include hydraulic turbines, generators, excitation systems, governor systems, auxiliary mechanical equipment, power plant electrical equipment, main transformers, 220kV switchgear and connection equipment, as well as related technical services.

The contractor was selected through an open international competitive bidding process (offline). The winning bidder, the DEC-ENTEC-TTP Consortium, was selected based on its proven capacity and experience, with a contract value of VND 1.113 trillion ($44.5 million) and an implementation period of 26 months, ensuring project completion by the fourth quarter of 2027.

Tran Hoai Kiet, deputy general director and CEO for the Asia-Pacific Business Division of Dongfang Electric International Corporation, representing the consortium, said that as a member of the consortium, Dongfang Electric Group places great importance on the opportunity to continue its cooperation with EVN.

“Under EVN’s direction, the consortium members will make every effort to complete the project at the earliest possible date and bring it into operation,” he said.

Pham Hong Phuong, vice president of EVN, reaffirmed that the Tri An Hydropower Plant Expansion project is one of EVN’s key energy projects. And this contract package is decisive to the success of the entire venture, both in terms of schedule and quality.

“As the contract implementation timeline must be aligned with the overall construction schedule, the contractor must mobilise all available resources to accelerate manufacturing and equipment supply, while fully meeting the committed quality and environmental requirements,” he said.

EVN has requested EVNPMB3 to closely supervise and manage contract execution, promptly coordinate with the contractor consortium, and synchronise construction and equipment supply contractors to address any issues arising during installation. This is to ensure consistency across all contract packages and secure completion of the scheme in 2027.

The Tri An Hydropower Plant Expansion project in Dong Nai province has a total investment of VND3.96 trillion ($158 million), with full completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027. The financing structure includes approximately 30 per cent equity arranged by the investor and around 70 per cent in commercial loans.

