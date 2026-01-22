64,000 hectares of sea allocated for offshore wind surveys

According to the ministry, EVN and Petrovietnam were assigned sea areas for surveying without having to pay sea use fees, with a survey period of 36 months.

EVN has been granted 24,000ha of sea area offshore the Long Chau archipelago and Bach Long Vi Island to conduct measurements for the Bac Bo 1.3 and Bac Bo offshore wind (OSW) power ventures.

Meanwhile, PVN has been assigned over 39,800ha offshore Lam Dong province to conduct surveys for the Nam Trung Bo 1 OSW power venture.

The allocation of sea areas for surveys is the starting point for OSW power development, creating a legal basis for data collection, natural condition assessment, feasibility studies, and investment planning. Thus, the regulatory body can exercise more effective control over marine space while reducing overlaps with other exploitation use

The ministry stipulates that EVN and Petrovietanam must not transfer, lease, mortgage, or contribute capital using sea-area use rights. The two enterprises must strictly adhere to regulations on national defence, security, and environmental protection.

In the event of pollution or coastal erosion, operations must be stopped immediately for remediation. If cultural heritage is discovered during the survey, it must be reported to the authorities for handling according to regulations.

In February 2025, Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed delaying the development of OSW power until after 2030, instead of the original target of about 6,000MW in the next five years. The main reason was the high initial investment costs of around $60–70 billion. However, the Standing Committee of the Government instructed the ministry not to delay the development schedule for these initiatives.

According to Power Development Plan VIII, the country's OSW power capacity should reach 6,000MW by 2030 and about 17,000MW by 2035. By 2050, capacity is projected to reach 113,000-139,000MW.

Rethink imperative for offshore wind agenda Barriers continue to frustrate investors and stall Vietnam’s clean energy goals, putting 2030 targets in jeopardy and the offshore wind industry in dire straits.

Germany's PNE to develop a $4.6 billion wind farm in Binh Dinh German wind power group PNE AG plans to inject $4.6 billion into the 2,000-MW-capacity Hon Trau offshore wind farm in Binh Dinh province.