Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

64,000 hectares of sea allocated for offshore wind surveys

January 22, 2026 | 20:23
(0) user say
The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has allocated over 63,800 hectares of sea area in Haiphong and Lam Dong to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) for surveying offshore wind power ventures.
64,000 hectares of sea allocated for offshore wind surveys

According to the ministry, EVN and Petrovietnam were assigned sea areas for surveying without having to pay sea use fees, with a survey period of 36 months.

EVN has been granted 24,000ha of sea area offshore the Long Chau archipelago and Bach Long Vi Island to conduct measurements for the Bac Bo 1.3 and Bac Bo offshore wind (OSW) power ventures.

Meanwhile, PVN has been assigned over 39,800ha offshore Lam Dong province to conduct surveys for the Nam Trung Bo 1 OSW power venture.

The allocation of sea areas for surveys is the starting point for OSW power development, creating a legal basis for data collection, natural condition assessment, feasibility studies, and investment planning. Thus, the regulatory body can exercise more effective control over marine space while reducing overlaps with other exploitation use

The ministry stipulates that EVN and Petrovietanam must not transfer, lease, mortgage, or contribute capital using sea-area use rights. The two enterprises must strictly adhere to regulations on national defence, security, and environmental protection.

In the event of pollution or coastal erosion, operations must be stopped immediately for remediation. If cultural heritage is discovered during the survey, it must be reported to the authorities for handling according to regulations.

In February 2025, Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed delaying the development of OSW power until after 2030, instead of the original target of about 6,000MW in the next five years. The main reason was the high initial investment costs of around $60–70 billion. However, the Standing Committee of the Government instructed the ministry not to delay the development schedule for these initiatives.

According to Power Development Plan VIII, the country's OSW power capacity should reach 6,000MW by 2030 and about 17,000MW by 2035. By 2050, capacity is projected to reach 113,000-139,000MW.

Rethink imperative for offshore wind agenda Rethink imperative for offshore wind agenda

Barriers continue to frustrate investors and stall Vietnam’s clean energy goals, putting 2030 targets in jeopardy and the offshore wind industry in dire straits.
Germany's PNE to develop a $4.6 billion wind farm in Binh Dinh Germany's PNE to develop a $4.6 billion wind farm in Binh Dinh

German wind power group PNE AG plans to inject $4.6 billion into the 2,000-MW-capacity Hon Trau offshore wind farm in Binh Dinh province.
Offshore wind sector requires pinpoint mechanisms Offshore wind sector requires pinpoint mechanisms

With Vietnam setting ambitious offshore wind targets, global players like DNV are eyeing opportunities to transfer international experience and build local capacity. Zhang Minghui, Asia-Pacific offshore wind lead at DNV Energy Systems, gave VIR’s Nguyen Thu the insights on Vietnam’s potential and needs in this area.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Offshore wind power ventures EVN PVN renewable energy

Related Contents

Gia Lai draws over $1bn in new investment so far this year

Gia Lai draws over $1bn in new investment so far this year

EVN secures financing for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

EVN secures financing for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Bac Ai hydropower works stay on track despite holiday period

Bac Ai hydropower works stay on track despite holiday period

CME Solar strengthens position in Vietnamese renewables

CME Solar strengthens position in Vietnamese renewables

T&T Group brings Savan 1 Wind Power Plant online in Laos

T&T Group brings Savan 1 Wind Power Plant online in Laos

EVN and AFD sign credit agreement for Vietnam’s first pumped storage hydropower plant

EVN and AFD sign credit agreement for Vietnam’s first pumped storage hydropower plant

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020