AuctuCel launches AuctuPrime for cell therapy manufacturing

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 August 2026 -Singapore is estimated to record approximately 19,290 new cancer cases in 2024, underscoring the growing demand for advanced treatment options and the manufacturing systems needed to produce them consistently. As cell therapies move from research towards clinical use, the reliability of every raw material used in production becomes increasingly important.

AuctuCel Pte Ltd, a Singapore biotechnology company specialising in AI-powered bioprocess technologies, today announced the launch of AuctuPrime, a next-generation chemically defined cell culture medium developed in collaboration with Sperikon. The formulation is designed to remove dependence on both animal serum and donor-derived human platelet supplements during cell therapy manufacturing.



The launch comes as both markets continue to deepen their advanced therapy ecosystems. The Singapore Economic Development Board reported that the country saw a fourfold increase in locally incorporated biotechnology companies since 2015. In Malaysia, the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency issued updated cell and gene therapy product guidance in September 2025, including revised Good Manufacturing Practice requirements. As more research moves towards clinical translation, the reliability and traceability of manufacturing inputs are receiving greater attention.



A less visible bottleneck in cell therapy



Cell therapies are advancing across cancer, autoimmune disease and regenerative medicine, but manufacturing remains one of the major barriers to wider clinical and commercial adoption. Many conventional culture processes still use animal serum or platelet-derived supplements from human donors. These biological materials can vary between batches and may introduce additional sourcing, testing and documentation requirements.



AuctuPrime replaces these supplements with a fully chemically defined formulation. By giving researchers and manufacturers clearer control over what enters the process, it is intended to provide a more reproducible foundation for scale-up from laboratory research to clinical and commercial manufacturing.



The formulation is designed to support:



* Elimination of animal serum and human platelet supplements



* Reduced batch-to-batch variability in the culture process



* Lower dependence on donor-derived biological raw materials



* Greater supply chain resilience through chemically defined inputs



* More consistent scale-up and technology transfer across manufacturing stages



* A xeno-free approach for regenerative medicine and cell therapy workflowsWhy the manufacturing medium matters to patients



"Culture medium is not the therapy itself, but it can influence how reliably cells are produced. By removing animal serum and human platelet supplements, AuctuPrime gives researchers and manufacturers greater control over the process, helping to reduce variability and prepare for larger-scale production." said Dr Zach Pang, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of AuctuCel.



Supporting Singapore's advanced therapy ecosystem



Singapore is strengthening its position as a regional hub for advanced therapies, supported by its universities, hospitals, research institutions and biotechnology companies. These organisations are building capabilities that connect early-stage research with regulated manufacturing and future clinical applications. Chemically defined media can support this progress by reducing reliance on variable biological inputs and enabling processes to be reproduced more consistently across local research and manufacturing facilities.



"Singapore's continued progress in regenerative medicine will depend not only on scientific breakthroughs, but also on the ability to manufacture therapies safely, consistently and at scale. AuctuPrime represents an important step towards building a more reproducible manufacturing platform and can support local research and industry teams as they prepare for future clinical and commercial demand," said Dr Chee Wai Fhu, Chief Executive Officer of AuctuCel.



For the wider region, stronger manufacturing foundations also matter for healthcare resilience. Cell therapies are complex products with demanding quality requirements, and the ability to manufacture them consistently will shape how quickly promising research can progress towards clinical use.



"The future of regenerative medicine depends not only on scientific breakthroughs, but on our ability to manufacture these therapies safely, consistently and at scale," said Dr Chee Wai Fhu, Chief Executive Officer of AuctuCel. "AuctuPrime is an important step towards a more reproducible manufacturing platform. By removing dependence on animal serum and human platelet supplements, we hope to help researchers and manufacturers build processes that are better prepared for future clinical and commercial demand."



Regional collaboration behind the launch



AuctuPrime was developed through a collaboration between AuctuCel and Sperikon, combining AuctuCel's bioprocess and culture media expertise with Sperikon's experience in regenerative medicine and cell therapy development.



Behind every cell therapy breakthrough is a production process that must work repeatedly, not only once. Improving that process is one of the practical steps needed to bring the next generation of therapies closer to the patients who may benefit from them.

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