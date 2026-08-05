World Manufacturing Convention 2026 releases teaser

HEFEI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 August 2026 - On August 4, the teaser video for the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention was officially released, marking the beginning of preparations for this global manufacturing event. Closely aligned with the theme "Intelligent Manufacturing, Better Future," the teaser transforms the Convention's logo into a futuristic "intelligent cube" and showcases emerging industrial scenarios, including fusion energy, quantum computing, and embodied intelligence. Through these visions of the future, the video highlights the strong momentum behind the manufacturing sector's transformation toward higher-end, smarter, and greener development, demonstrating the innovative strength of China's manufacturing industry as it advances into the future.

The 2026 World Manufacturing Convention will be held from September 20 to 23 at the Hefei Binhu International Convention and Exhibition Center in Hefei, Anhui, China. During the event, government leaders, representatives from international organizations, manufacturing executives, experts, and scholars from around the world will gather in Hefei to explore new pathways for high-quality development in manufacturing and share new opportunities for industrial cooperation.



Centered on the theme "Intelligent Manufacturing, Better Future," the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention will further enhance its international and professional appeal. The Convention is expected to welcome approximately 1,000 distinguished guests, including around 500 overseas representatives, and will feature a series of events such as the opening ceremony and keynote speeches, major project matchmaking events, exhibitions showcasing manufacturing achievements, and innovation matchmaking programs for future industries.



During the Convention, a range of key activities will focus on areas including intelligent manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and future industries. These will include the Forum on Building China into a Manufacturing Power, the China-Europe International Manufacturing Cooperation Matchmaking Conference, and matchmaking activities for the digital and intelligent transformation of the manufacturing sector, further facilitating global collaboration in manufacturing resources, technologies, and projects.



The release of the teaser marks the full launch of the promotional campaign for the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention. With an open and forward-looking approach, Anhui is embracing the global wave of manufacturing transformation, driving industrial upgrading through technological innovation, and extending a global invitation for intelligent manufacturing collaboration, welcoming partners from around the world to join this future-oriented gathering of the manufacturing industry.



For more video information, please visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENC-yg6zfEk

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