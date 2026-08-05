Aon appoints Stephen as CEO for Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 August 2026 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Stephen as CEO for Indonesia, effective 3 August 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

Based in Jakarta, Stephen will lead Aon's business in Indonesia across Commercial Risk, Health, Talent and Wealth. He will be responsible for setting and executing Aon's strategy in Indonesia, ensuring excellence in client service delivery and fostering a strong, high-performing culture across the business. He will report to Jane Drummond, chief commercial officer for Asia Pacific and interim head of Southeast Asia, and join the Southeast Asia leadership team.



"Stephen brings deep market insight, strong leadership capability and a clear focus on clients," said Drummond. "He has a proven track record of developing teams, strengthening capabilities and delivering results. His leadership will help advance our strategy in Indonesia while continuing to support clients as they navigate an increasingly dynamic risk environment."



Stephen brings more than two decades of international experience across insurance, underwriting and pricing, developed across Asia, New Zealand and the UK. Most recently, he served as chief underwriting officer for Zurich in Indonesia, where he led a range of traditional and takaful insurance portfolios across property and casualty, health, benefits and travel, and strengthened technical capabilities across the business.



"I am honoured to join Aon and lead the Indonesia business at an important time for the market," said Stephen. "Indonesia presents significant growth opportunities, supported by strong client demand and evolving risk and workforce needs. I look forward to working closely with colleagues across the country and region to deepen client relationships, strengthen execution and bring the best of Aon's capabilities to clients."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.