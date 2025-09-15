Corporate

Etiqa Singapore Unveils Live Ready Campaign, Micro Cover for Uncertain Days

September 15, 2025 | 14:57
One dollar daily personal accident plan anchors TikTok challenge, giving content creators exact keywords around affordable Singapore insurance quotes.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2025 - Etiqa Insurance Singapore today unveiled 'Live Ready With You', a new brand campaign that explores the moments when life takes an unexpected turn and one is left unprepared.

'Live Ready With You' builds on Etiqa's long-standing 'With You' narrative that shifts the focus to how preparation, protection, and partnership can empower people move forward with resilience and confidence through life's uncertainties.

With life bringing rapid changes and uncertainty through unexpected circumstances, there is a growing need for reassurance and trusted support. 'Live Ready With You' speaks directly to this need, reinforcing perceptions that Etiqa is more than just an insurer, but a partner that empowers individuals to face the future with greater confidence. It also reflects Etiqa's ongoing commitment to making insurance more personal by standing by customers, offering peace of mind, and providing support when it matters most.

At the heart of the campaign are emotive stories that capture life's unexpected turns, such as a sudden health scare, a surprise proposal, and a father torn between work and family, to a grandmother passing down her legacy and a traveller who loses his way. These moments are captured in a cinematic brand film comprising five vignettes, each illustrating that while life does not always go to plan, the right support can help individuals live ready for whatever comes next.

"Singaporeans are more financially aware than ever, yet there is still a sense of uncertainty about the future," said Raymond Ong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore. "Readiness is not about having all the answers, but about having a trusted partner who gives you the confidence to move forward. Live Ready with You is our commitment to stand by our customers through life's unexpected moments."

The "Live Ready With You" campaign will roll out progressively across media channels starting 15 September onwards. Over a span of 12 weeks, the campaign will run across a mix of platforms including:
  • Digital channels: Including online videos, display and social platforms.
  • Out-of-home: Large-scale bus and Comfort taxi placements with exterior wraps and in-taxi screens, MRT stations, alongside premium digital sites such as Dhoby Ghaut and Bugis MRT, HarbourFront Twist, Downtown Aura pillars, Somerset 313 parapet, Beauty World Belle and bus shelter digital screens.
  • Owned channels: www.etiqa.com.sg/liveready and other customer touchpoints.
For more information, visit www.etiqa.com.sg/liveready


By Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd.

