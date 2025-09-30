Etiqa Singapore Takaful 2025: Charity Pledge on Every Policy

Protection from life's uncertainties: Takaful coverage for death and terminal illness, with the option to enhance protection through an additional rider.

Tailored flexibility for one's financial journey: Policyholders can choose from premium terms of 10, 15 or 20 years, pause premiums without fees[2], and make two free partial withdrawals from year 4 of their policy.

A legacy of purpose: Policyholders can extend the spirit of giving by leaving a lasting legacy. They can nominate beneficiaries for living and/or death benefits or establish a Wakaf (charitable endowment)[3] to support meaningful causes.

[1] Donation of the amount equivalent to 0.1% of first-year premium received will apply for new regular premium Family Takaful (Life insurance) products launched by Etiqa Insurance Singapore after 1 August 2025. Policies must remain active at the time of the donation to Community Chest.



[2] The Premium-Free Period is a policy feature that allows you to pause regular premium payments without incurring a shortfall charge. Duration of the Premium-Free Period varies by policy year and your chosen premium payment term. Please refer to the policy contract for full details.



[3] Wakaf is an ongoing charity, a voluntary charitable endowment from one's personal belongings or wealth in the form of cash/property for pious and religious causes.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2025 - Etiqa Insurance Singapore, the insurance arm of Maybank Group, today announced a charity pledge linked to the launch of its latest Takaful products. Invest purpose, a new Shariah-compliant investment-linked plan designed for individuals seeking to align their financial growth with their personal values. It marks the latest addition to Etiqa's strategic expansion of values-based insurance portfolio, following the successful return of Takaful to the Singapore market in January 2025. This launch comes shortly after Etiqa introduced Invest vista last month, for its financial advisory partners.As part of this launch, for each policy sold, Etiqa will donate 0.1 percent of proceeds from first-year regular premiums of new Family Takaful products launched after 1 August 2025 to Community Chest.[1] This contribution made by Etiqa, at no additional cost to policyholders without affecting their plan benefits, reflects the company's commitment to creating positive societal impact and reinforcing the Takaful principle of mutual support and shared responsibility. The amount donated for each policy can fund a week's pocket money for a primary school student.Combining Protection with PurposeValues-based insurance includes coverage that addresses ethical, social, and personal concerns of customers. Benefits often include risk sharing among policyholders, purpose driven plans that combine protection with transparency."Today's consumers are increasingly seeking to align their investments with their personal values — demanding products that deliver not only financial returns, but also a sense of purpose and social responsibility. Etiqa's Charity Pledge, launched alongside our new Family Takaful portfolio, is designed for Singaporeans who want their investments to be a force for good, where every investment becomes an act of impact for the wider community. By combining the principles of values-based insurance with the act of giving, we are offering a pathway to purposeful wealth creation that resonates with a new generation of conscious investors," said Raymond Ong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.Launch of Invest purposeInvest purpose is a Shariah-compliant Investment-linked Plan that combines wealth accumulation with Takaful coverage through a values-based approach; simultaneously addressing the evolving ethical and societal needs of customers.Key benefits of Invest purpose include:To learn more about Invest purpose, please visit: www.etiqa.com.sg/invest-purposeInvest purpose is underwritten by Etiqa and is a Takaful product certified as Shariah-compliant by Financial Shariah Advisory and Consultancy (FSAC) of Pergas Singapore.Etiqa Insurance Singapore provides a comprehensive approach to serving the company's diverse customer base through multi-channel sales. Invest purpose is available through Maybank Singapore while Invest vista is distributed through Etiqa's own Advisory channel and financial advisory partners from August 2025.

