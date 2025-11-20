English and AI fuel Vietnam’s growing global competitiveness

On November 19, Education First (EF) Vietnam hosted a press event alongside the global launch of the 15th annual EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI) report, the world’s most comprehensive ranking of adult English skills across 123 countries.

In the 2025 rankings, Vietnam is ranked 64 globally with a score of 500, up from 498 in 2024. Within Asia, the country ranks 7 out of 25, ahead of Indonesia (471), China (464), Laos (461), and Cambodia (390), and closing the gap with Malaysia (581) and the Philippines (569).

Domestically, Hanoi continues to lead nationwide with a score of 532, followed by Nha Trang (517) and Danang (509). Other strong performers include Ho Chi Minh City (508) and Haiphong (506), highlighting steady improvements across both northern and central Vietnam. Young professionals aged 26 to 30 record the highest average proficiency (544), reflecting a generation ready to work across borders and industries.

“Vietnam is no longer a quiet participant in the global workforce – it’s becoming a contender,” said Anh Hoang, country manager of EF Vietnam. “As technology reshapes every industry, English remains the bridge that connects Vietnamese professionals to ideas, data, and global collaboration.”

This year’s EF EPI introduces AI-powered evaluation for speaking and writing, developed by Efekta Education Group, EF’s technology subsidiary. The innovation measures how people communicate in real situations, not just how much they understand – a milestone in language assessment.

EF’s global research shows that English and AI literacy are now the twin skills defining modern employability. Most advanced AI systems are developed in English, so language proficiency directly affects how professionals learn and innovate with technology.

Vietnam is already moving in that direction. Through its National AI Strategy to 2030, the government aims to be among the top 50 countries worldwide and top four in ASEAN for AI research and application. It currently ranks third in AI trust and fifth in AI acceptance within the region. The country’s technology workforce has surpassed 560,000 professionals, with major enterprises like FPT Corporation investing heavily in AI development, including a $200 million AI factory built with Nvidia.

“AI may process information, but humans give it meaning,” said Kate Bell, head of Assessment at EF and author of the EPI. “English is the language of AI – and, increasingly, the language of opportunity.”

Panellists at the EF EPI Vietnam event agreed that technology is reshaping education and employment, but human skills – empathy, creativity, and communication – remain irreplaceable. Vietnam’s Gen Z professionals are already combining English and AI to learn faster and lead smarter, collaborating with global teams and entering AI-driven industries with confidence.

The report also indicates that Vietnamese women are elevating their English skills faster than men, mirroring a global trend of rising female leadership in STEM and business.

"Language builds confidence, and confidence creates leaders. When Vietnamese women speak English fluently, they’re claiming their voice in the global economy," Hoang said.

Across Asia, EF EPI 2025 shows that learners are evolving from test-takers to communicators, narrowing the gap between reading and speaking skills. Vietnam’s professionals exemplify this shift, using English as a tool for innovation and international collaboration.

For six decades worldwide and 25 years in Vietnam, EF has shared that same mission – 'Opening the World through Education'. As the country invests in digital transformation and workforce upskilling, EF continues to equip learners with the required language proficiency to build up their AI skills, empowering a new generation of Vietnamese talent to thrive in a global economy.

