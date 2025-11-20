Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

English and AI fuel Vietnam’s growing global competitiveness

November 20, 2025 | 08:45
(0) user say
Vietnamese professionals are making steady gains in English proficiency, highlighting the country’s emergence as a top talent hub in Southeast Asia.
English and AI fuel Vietnam’s growing global competitiveness

On November 19, Education First (EF) Vietnam hosted a press event alongside the global launch of the 15th annual EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI) report, the world’s most comprehensive ranking of adult English skills across 123 countries.

In the 2025 rankings, Vietnam is ranked 64 globally with a score of 500, up from 498 in 2024. Within Asia, the country ranks 7 out of 25, ahead of Indonesia (471), China (464), Laos (461), and Cambodia (390), and closing the gap with Malaysia (581) and the Philippines (569).

English and AI fuel Vietnam’s growing global competitiveness

Domestically, Hanoi continues to lead nationwide with a score of 532, followed by Nha Trang (517) and Danang (509). Other strong performers include Ho Chi Minh City (508) and Haiphong (506), highlighting steady improvements across both northern and central Vietnam. Young professionals aged 26 to 30 record the highest average proficiency (544), reflecting a generation ready to work across borders and industries.

“Vietnam is no longer a quiet participant in the global workforce – it’s becoming a contender,” said Anh Hoang, country manager of EF Vietnam. “As technology reshapes every industry, English remains the bridge that connects Vietnamese professionals to ideas, data, and global collaboration.”

This year’s EF EPI introduces AI-powered evaluation for speaking and writing, developed by Efekta Education Group, EF’s technology subsidiary. The innovation measures how people communicate in real situations, not just how much they understand – a milestone in language assessment.

EF’s global research shows that English and AI literacy are now the twin skills defining modern employability. Most advanced AI systems are developed in English, so language proficiency directly affects how professionals learn and innovate with technology.

Vietnam is already moving in that direction. Through its National AI Strategy to 2030, the government aims to be among the top 50 countries worldwide and top four in ASEAN for AI research and application. It currently ranks third in AI trust and fifth in AI acceptance within the region. The country’s technology workforce has surpassed 560,000 professionals, with major enterprises like FPT Corporation investing heavily in AI development, including a $200 million AI factory built with Nvidia.

“AI may process information, but humans give it meaning,” said Kate Bell, head of Assessment at EF and author of the EPI. “English is the language of AI – and, increasingly, the language of opportunity.”

Panellists at the EF EPI Vietnam event agreed that technology is reshaping education and employment, but human skills – empathy, creativity, and communication – remain irreplaceable. Vietnam’s Gen Z professionals are already combining English and AI to learn faster and lead smarter, collaborating with global teams and entering AI-driven industries with confidence.

The report also indicates that Vietnamese women are elevating their English skills faster than men, mirroring a global trend of rising female leadership in STEM and business.

"Language builds confidence, and confidence creates leaders. When Vietnamese women speak English fluently, they’re claiming their voice in the global economy," Hoang said.

Across Asia, EF EPI 2025 shows that learners are evolving from test-takers to communicators, narrowing the gap between reading and speaking skills. Vietnam’s professionals exemplify this shift, using English as a tool for innovation and international collaboration.

For six decades worldwide and 25 years in Vietnam, EF has shared that same mission – 'Opening the World through Education'. As the country invests in digital transformation and workforce upskilling, EF continues to equip learners with the required language proficiency to build up their AI skills, empowering a new generation of Vietnamese talent to thrive in a global economy.

Kyna English secures Series B funding to expand Southeast Asia operations Kyna English secures Series B funding to expand Southeast Asia operations

Kyna English successfully completed its Series B fundraising round on January 10, marking a significant milestone in its mission to expand and elevate the quality of online education across Southeast Asia.
Vietnam’s English proficiency listed “moderate” in EF ranking Vietnam’s English proficiency listed “moderate” in EF ranking

Vietnam’s English language proficiency was scored as “moderate” in the 2018 EF English Proficiency Index conducted by EF Education First.
AI-empowered comprehensive English language test now available in Vietnam AI-empowered comprehensive English language test now available in Vietnam

Cambridge Assessment English, a not-for-profit department of the University of Cambridge, has partnered with Cambridge University Press to introduce Linguaskill English language test in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
english AI English proficiency EF EPI 2025 EF EPI 2025 report

Related Contents

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

VIR conference targets the next wave of digital growth

VIR conference targets the next wave of digital growth

Genspark partners AWS to deliver next generation agentic AI worldwide

Genspark partners AWS to deliver next generation agentic AI worldwide

Vietnam bets on AI and semiconductors to drive tech transformation

Vietnam bets on AI and semiconductors to drive tech transformation

AI and big data reshape Vietnam’s e-commerce landscape

AI and big data reshape Vietnam’s e-commerce landscape

PREP AI Language Fair 2025 highlights AI-powered language learning

PREP AI Language Fair 2025 highlights AI-powered language learning

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietnam – CPTPP trade turnover reaches nearly $103 billion in first 10 months

Vietnam – CPTPP trade turnover reaches nearly $103 billion in first 10 months

New Vietnam–Australia network aims to advance smart agriculture

New Vietnam–Australia network aims to advance smart agriculture

Living with water: from policy to practice of the 'sponge cities' concept

Living with water: from policy to practice of the 'sponge cities' concept

GSK expands efforts to fight antimicrobial resistance in Vietnam

GSK expands efforts to fight antimicrobial resistance in Vietnam

Circular solutions help Vietnamese farmers turn by-products into resources

Circular solutions help Vietnamese farmers turn by-products into resources

Organon and UNFPA advance reproductive health services

Organon and UNFPA advance reproductive health services

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020