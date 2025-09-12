Corporate

Elevating Vietnam’s industry amid global integration

September 12, 2025 | 10:00
Vietnam's ongoing drive for industrialisation, closely tied to the green transition, has placed mounting pressure on reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and preserving both the environment and the sustainability of industrial facilities.

These concerns took centre stage at the Vietnam Industry Exhibition - Cleanroom and High-tech Factory - Refrigeration, Air-conditioning, Air Filtration, Ventilation, and Dust Filtration (Viet Industry - Cleanfact & RHVAC Vietnam 2025), held in mid-September in Hanoi.

Within the framework of the exhibition, a high-level forum on industrial production 2025 served as a strategic gathering point for more than 300 senior leaders from ministries, leading corporations, domestic manufacturers, and industrial development organisations.

Framing the discussion, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), together with INTECH GROUP and International Brand and Communication JSC (IBC), organised the event to realise Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on developing national industry. The forum’s theme on building an autonomous and prosperous Vietnamese industry, reflected the government’s strategic priorities while underlining the expectations of the business community.

Dr. Nguyen Xuan Tien, vice chairman and secretary-general of the Vietnam Society of Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Engineers, emphasised that the RHVAC industry is now under urgent pressure to improve energy efficiency, cut emissions, and adapt to climate challenges.

“People spend the majority of their time, up to 80 per cent, living and working indoors, making indoor air quality vitally important, including both temperature and cleanliness,” said Tien. “For this reason, the authorities have introduced stringent regulations on indoor air quality to protect public health.”

Beyond its role in public health, Tien pointed out the sector’s growing importance in the digital economy. In the age of Industry 4.0 and AI, he observed, data centres form the “backbone” of development, and their expansion in Vietnam makes cooling and air-conditioning systems indispensable to efficient operation.

“At the same time, however, the industry accounts for 20-30 per cent of national electricity use and contributes to climate change through ozone-depleting emissions,” Tien shared. He therefore called on businesses to accelerate technological innovation and energy-saving measures to align with Vietnam’s net-zero target for 2050.

The need for such innovation dovetails with the exhibition’s broader purpose. According to VCCI vice chairman Hoang Quang Phong, the Viet Industry - Cleanfact & RHVAC Vietnam 2025 not only provides access to cutting-edge technologies but also creates a timely platform for companies to seek partnerships, expand markets, and strengthen competitiveness.

“The participation of the international business community from South Korea, China, Singapore, Thailand, and Europe opens up opportunities for Vietnamese companies to access advanced technologies and integrate into regional and global supply chains,” Phong noted.

He further highlighted the exhibition’s specialist forums on semiconductors, data infrastructure, sustainable supply chains, and high-tech production, which he described as essential platforms for dialogue among enterprises, experts, and policymakers. “Such exchanges are vital for addressing bottlenecks, advancing solutions, and charting development pathways consistent with Vietnam’s national industrial strategy,” said Phong.

He concluded by underscoring the significance of the exhibition’s wide scope, from cleanroom technologies, refrigeration, ventilation, and air-conditioning, to manufacturing, automation, and semiconductors, which together form the backbone of Vietnam’s industrial transformation.

“The VCCI remains committed to accompanying businesses by channelling their feedback into policymaking, and through active support in trade promotion, international integration, training, legal consultancy, and business networking,” he said.

By Khanh Linh

