Digital habits converge as AI, livestreaming and social media reshape engagement

According to Decision Lab’s Connected Consumer Report for Q2/2025, generational differences in digital habits are narrowing. While younger audiences once gravitated to interactive, video-first platforms, adoption patterns are converging as Facebook and Zalo remain the backbone of communication and community across age groups. YouTube continues to enjoy cross-generational relevance, while TikTok has seen strong traction among Gen Z and Y, though early signs of fatigue are emerging among millennials.

Nguyen Thi Mai Tram, head of Insight Velocity Practice at Decision Lab, highlighted the need for brands to rethink segmentation. “Recognise that audience segmentation by age is no longer enough. Brands should build cross-generational strategies that balance familiarity with innovation, leveraging Facebook and Zalo for broad connection, while using video-first platforms like TikTok and YouTube to deepen engagement and drive cultural relevance.”

The report also reveals how AI has shifted from novelty to necessity. Conversational platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Meta AI are now firmly embedded into daily routines. While Gen Z has experimented widely with these tools, older generations have shown a more selective approach, with Gemini’s rising popularity among Gen X pointing to a preference for utility-driven applications. The maturing adoption trend indicates that consumers are choosing AI based on trust, purpose, and usability.

AI’s integration into daily life has altered not just individual behaviours, but also brand-consumer dynamics. With tools bridging discovery, interaction, and decision-making, AI now acts as both a connector and a filter, guiding how people navigate the digital marketplace.

Another defining shift is the evolution of livestreaming. Once confined to entertainment, livestreams now operate as critical channels of commerce and connection. For Gen Z, livestreaming has become embedded in shopping routines, particularly on Shopee, where product discovery merges with instant purchasing. In contrast, Gen X and Y leverage livestreams for social interaction and practical information, demonstrating how each generation assigns unique value to the format.

This divergence is reshaping platform dynamics. TikTok, while still dominant among younger consumers, has experienced a dip in engagement from Gen Y this quarter, suggesting saturation or shifts towards utility-driven platforms. Meanwhile, Shopee’s rise underscores livestreaming’s growing role in retail, turning once-passive audiences into active buyers.

Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO of Decision Lab, noted, “Livestreaming has moved beyond entertainment to become a key point of engagement and commerce. As Gen Z turns livestreams into shopping moments and older generations use them for social or informational value, brands must design content that drives both connection and conversion, blending storytelling with real-time action.”

The convergence of social media, AI, and livestreaming is redefining Vietnam’s digital landscape. What once seemed like generationally fragmented spaces are now overlapping ecosystems where habits align, tools integrate seamlessly, and commerce meets culture in real time. For brands, the challenge is no longer just to keep up with digital change, but to anticipate how convergence will shape consumer expectations in the months ahead.