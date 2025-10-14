Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Digital habits converge as AI, livestreaming and social media reshape engagement

October 14, 2025 | 11:43
(0) user say
Vietnam's digital ecosystem is entering a new phase, where AI, livestreaming, and social platforms are no longer separate trends but tightly interwoven forces reshaping how people connect, shop, and interact online.

According to Decision Lab’s Connected Consumer Report for Q2/2025, generational differences in digital habits are narrowing. While younger audiences once gravitated to interactive, video-first platforms, adoption patterns are converging as Facebook and Zalo remain the backbone of communication and community across age groups. YouTube continues to enjoy cross-generational relevance, while TikTok has seen strong traction among Gen Z and Y, though early signs of fatigue are emerging among millennials.

Nguyen Thi Mai Tram, head of Insight Velocity Practice at Decision Lab, highlighted the need for brands to rethink segmentation. “Recognise that audience segmentation by age is no longer enough. Brands should build cross-generational strategies that balance familiarity with innovation, leveraging Facebook and Zalo for broad connection, while using video-first platforms like TikTok and YouTube to deepen engagement and drive cultural relevance.”

Vietnam’s digital habits converge as AI, livestreaming, and social media reshape engagement

The report also reveals how AI has shifted from novelty to necessity. Conversational platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Meta AI are now firmly embedded into daily routines. While Gen Z has experimented widely with these tools, older generations have shown a more selective approach, with Gemini’s rising popularity among Gen X pointing to a preference for utility-driven applications. The maturing adoption trend indicates that consumers are choosing AI based on trust, purpose, and usability.

AI’s integration into daily life has altered not just individual behaviours, but also brand-consumer dynamics. With tools bridging discovery, interaction, and decision-making, AI now acts as both a connector and a filter, guiding how people navigate the digital marketplace.

Vietnam’s digital habits converge as AI, livestreaming, and social media reshape engagement

Another defining shift is the evolution of livestreaming. Once confined to entertainment, livestreams now operate as critical channels of commerce and connection. For Gen Z, livestreaming has become embedded in shopping routines, particularly on Shopee, where product discovery merges with instant purchasing. In contrast, Gen X and Y leverage livestreams for social interaction and practical information, demonstrating how each generation assigns unique value to the format.

This divergence is reshaping platform dynamics. TikTok, while still dominant among younger consumers, has experienced a dip in engagement from Gen Y this quarter, suggesting saturation or shifts towards utility-driven platforms. Meanwhile, Shopee’s rise underscores livestreaming’s growing role in retail, turning once-passive audiences into active buyers.

Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO of Decision Lab, noted, “Livestreaming has moved beyond entertainment to become a key point of engagement and commerce. As Gen Z turns livestreams into shopping moments and older generations use them for social or informational value, brands must design content that drives both connection and conversion, blending storytelling with real-time action.”

The convergence of social media, AI, and livestreaming is redefining Vietnam’s digital landscape. What once seemed like generationally fragmented spaces are now overlapping ecosystems where habits align, tools integrate seamlessly, and commerce meets culture in real time. For brands, the challenge is no longer just to keep up with digital change, but to anticipate how convergence will shape consumer expectations in the months ahead.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Al digital Decision Lab

Related Contents

Law offers digital leap into the future

Law offers digital leap into the future

Ho Chi Minh City taps digital economy to power post-merger growth

Ho Chi Minh City taps digital economy to power post-merger growth

Ho Chi Minh City - Hyogo Economic Forum promotes green and digital cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City - Hyogo Economic Forum promotes green and digital cooperation

IGB Property Goes Digital with Yardi

IGB Property Goes Digital with Yardi

Thales Group moves to expand presence in Vietnam

Thales Group moves to expand presence in Vietnam

Digital age truly here for public audits

Digital age truly here for public audits

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

PPL’s journey to become leading player in Vietnam’s heavy transport segment

PPL’s journey to become leading player in Vietnam’s heavy transport segment

Idemitsu Kosan begins commercial operation of black pellet plant

Idemitsu Kosan begins commercial operation of black pellet plant

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

World Health Summit 2025: Leaders Brand Health “Political Choice” as Reports Flag Emotional Well-being Gap

World Health Summit 2025: Leaders Brand Health “Political Choice” as Reports Flag Emotional Well-being Gap

SIBUR Amur Gas Complex 88 Per Cent Built, On Track for 2026 Launch

SIBUR Amur Gas Complex 88 Per Cent Built, On Track for 2026 Launch

Gotion High-Tech 2025: Empowers Saudi Zero-Carbon Model with Battery Gigafactory

Gotion High-Tech 2025: Empowers Saudi Zero-Carbon Model with Battery Gigafactory

PPL’s journey to become leading player in Vietnam’s heavy transport segment

PPL’s journey to become leading player in Vietnam’s heavy transport segment

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020