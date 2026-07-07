DHL powers Formula E Season 12 logistics in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2026 – As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Shanghai for the 2025/2026 Season, the world's premier all-electric racing Championship accelerates into its most ambitious chapter yet with a record 17 races across 11 global cities, including new circuits in Madrid and Miami.

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Shanghai for the 2025/2026 Season

Underscoring its commitment to sustainability and transparency, Formula E has also recently become the first global sport to achieve B Corp Certification, a globally recognised designation awarded to companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. "Achieving B Corp Certification is a defining milestone for Formula E and reinforces our mission to drive sustainable innovation both on and off the track," said Barry Mortimer, Paddock and Logistics Director, Formula E. "It reflects our commitment to operating responsibly as we continue to push the boundaries of electric mobility and sustainable sport on a global stage."Behind the high-speed action lies a complex global logistics operation. DHL, the Official Founding and Official Logistics Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship since 2013, plays a critical role in moving the Championship seamlessly across continents, ensuring that every race is delivered with precision, efficiency and sustainability.Each race in this season requires the transport of approximately 400 metric tons of freight, including 21 electric race cars, charging infrastructure, broadcast equipment, and critical power systems, all orchestrated through tightly coordinated multimodal solutions spanning air, ocean, rail and road.In the lead-up to the 2026 Shanghai E-Prix, DHL executed a three-day multimodal journey from Sanya, combining ferry and road transport. This required extensive planning and documentation to ensure full compliance across multiple transport regulations, highlighting the precision and intricate choreography required to meet unmovable race-day deadlines.Beyond motorsport, this partnership shines a spotlight on one of the fastest-growing and most complex areas of global trade: battery logistics. As electrification accelerates worldwide, the safe and compliant transport of lithium-ion batteries has become mission-critical and increasingly challenging.Formula E offers a vivid real-world example. Each race involves transporting approximately 31 high-performance batteries, each weighing around 400kg—far exceeding typical consumer battery thresholds and classified as regulated dangerous goods. Their transport requires strict adherence to international regulations, including IATA and ICAO standards, covering specialized packaging, state-of-charge restrictions, certified handling procedures, and multiple layers of regulatory approvals from airlines and authorities.The complexity is further amplified by varying customs requirements of different countries and cities, and stringent transport conditions across different modes. From certified aluminum containment units and non-stackable packaging to detailed documentation and risk classification requirements, every step demands precision and deep expertise."Every Formula E race may look seamless on track, but behind the scenes it is a highly complex logistics operation—especially when it comes to transporting lithium-ion batteries safely across borders," said, Head of Motorsports Italy, DHL Global Forwarding. "These are regulated dangerous goods that require meticulous planning, strict compliance with global standards, and specialized handling at every stage. Our partnership with Formula E showcases how advanced battery logistics can be executed safely at scale, and reflects the same challenges DHL customers face as electrification accelerates globally."China has emerged as the undisputed hub of the global battery ecosystem, underpinning the rapid growth of electrification worldwide. In 2025, global electric vehicle battery deployment reached 1.2 terawatt-hours (TWh), with China accounting for around 60% of the total, reinforcing its position as the largest and most dynamic market. Beyond demand, China also leads across the manufacturing value chain. The country produces over 70% of the world's lithium-ion batteries, with some estimates placing its share at more than three-quarters of global output in 2025.The ability to move batteries safely, compliantly, and efficiently—both within China and across international markets—has thus become a critical differentiator."DHL Global Forwarding China partners with several of the world's leading battery manufacturers, providing end-to-end battery transportation solutions across the entire logistics value chain. The company also supports the rapidly growing energy storage logistics sector, helping customers better manage and optimize their energy storage supply chains. Each year, we handle more than 10,000 TEUs of batteries and battery-related materials exported from China, with shipments destined for major markets such as the United States and Europe," said, Vice President, Ocean Freight, Greater China, DHL Global Forwarding.As global supply chains evolve alongside the energy transition, DHL's role extends far beyond the racetrack. From supporting EV and battery ecosystems to enabling resilient, compliant and sustainable logistics solutions, the company continues to power the shift toward a low-carbon future—one race, and one shipment at a time.DHL Group has made significant investments in its New Energy capabilities under its Strategy 2030: Accelerating Sustainable Growth. Through, a sector brand driving electrification and the energy transition, the company delivers end-to-end solutions across the full value chain, spanning wind, solar, EVs and batteries, BESS, charging, grid infrastructure, alternative fuels, and hydrogen. Leveraging a global network covering more than 220 countries and territories and supported by over 20 DHL EV Centers of Excellence and a dedicated team of trained dangerous goods specialists, DHL ensures high-sensitivity cargo moves safely, compliantly, and on time.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.