Vinhomes Green Paradise wins ISO 37122 smart city status

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2026 - The World Council on City Data (WCCD) has officially awarded Vinhomes Green Paradise - Can Gio the InterimCustom ISO 37122Smart CityCertification. This milestone marks another significant step in Vinhomes Green Paradise's journey toward becoming the first mega urban development in Vietnam to achieve an internationally recognized smart city certification, setting new benchmarks for sustainable urban development on a global scale.

The certification recognizes the substantial progress Vinhomes Green Paradise has made in advancing its smart city development in alignment with international standards. WCCD acknowledged that the project has achieved remarkable progress in its design, planning, and development strategy. This WCCD Certification serves as an important foundation for the project as it advances toward Full Certification upon commencement of operations.



The award of the WCCD Interim Custom ISO 37122 Smart City Certification follows a comprehensive assessment conducted by the WCCD and based upon the customized indicators framework WCCD specifically developed for greenfield development projects. The framework incorporates the core principles of ISO 37122, one of the world's most respected international standards for measuring and evaluating smart city performance.



Dr. Patricia McCarney, President & CEO of the World Council on City Data (WCCD) and Director of Standardized Urban Metrics (SUM), stated: "This WCCD InterimCustom ISO 37122 Smart City Certification recognizes Vinhomes' long-term vision and commitment to developing a smart, sustainable, and future-ready urban model. The Vinhomes Green Paradise - Can Gio urban development project is now equipped with a powerful baseline of data designed to propel success, providing a strong foundation for year-over-year monitoring of development goals in smart urban governance, infrastructure development, technology adoption and sustainability, ensuring Full ISO 37122 Certification once operations commence. We congratulate Vinhomes on this important certification milestone, a global first, setting a new precedent for greenfield developments in cities worldwide."



Chulse Oh, Head of AX Group at Korea Management Association Consultants (KMAC), commented: "The award of the WCCD Interim Custom ISO 37122 Smart City Certification marks an important milestone in realizing the vision of a world-class smart city in Vietnam. KMAC will continue to support the project in developing smart city solutions and implementation strategies and refining the criteria for a comprehensive smart city model during the operational phase."



In March 2026, Vinhomes Green Paradise officially launched its Smart City Certification Project in partnership with WCCD, SUM, and KMAC. Under the agreed roadmap, the Interim Custom Certification represents the first major milestone in the process of assessing and refining the criteria for a comprehensive smart city model aligned with international standards.



Vinhomes Green Paradise benefits from a unique geographical setting, overlooking the Can Gio Sea and adjacent to the UNESCO-recognized Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, which spans over 75,000 hectares. The development features a total area of 2,870 hectares, and a construction density of only 16%. Vinhomes is pioneering the project under its enhanced ESG++ model, structured around five pillars: Environment, Social, Governance, Regeneration, and Climate Adaptation.



Upon full operation, the entire urban management system will be greened, with the goal of utilizing 100% clean electricity generated from renewable energy sources and achieving 100% net-zero emission transportation. In addition to strict compliance with environmental protection standards, the project places a strong emphasis on biodiversity conservation and ecosystem regeneration, aligned with Ho Chi Minh City's climate adaptation strategy.



To support these efforts, a Forest Regeneration and Climate Adaptation Fund will be established to finance research, restoration, and long-term resilience initiatives. A key focus of the fund is the regeneration of the Can Gio mangrove ecosystem, helping to create a protective green belt for the entire development.



With its pioneering ESG++ vision, Vinhomes Green Paradise has become the first Official Participant in the "7 Wonders of the Future Cities" campaign initiated by New7Wonders.



The award of the WCCD Interim Custom ISO 37122 Smart City Certification further reinforces Vinhomes Green Paradise's pioneering vision in advancing a smart and sustainable urban model that meets international standards, while progressing toward becoming a benchmark future city for the region and the world.

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