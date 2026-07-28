Nota Sign integrates with Hong Kong's iAM Smart platform

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 July 2026 - Nota Sign, the global e-signature platform of Fadada (Shenzhen Fadada Internet Technology Company Limited), has officially integrated with iAM Smart, Hong Kong's official digital identity platform. The integration connects cross-border electronic signatures with Hong Kong's digital identity ecosystem, providing government bodies, businesses and individuals across the Greater Bay Area with a secure, compliant and one-stop digital signing solution.



As Hong Kong continues to advance its digital government infrastructure, iAM Smart has become an important gateway connecting public services with digital commercial services. By the first quarter of 2026, the iAM Smart mobile application had recorded more than 10 million cumulative downloads and connected users to over 1,400 online services and electronic forms provided by government departments, public organisations and private institutions.



Through its integration with this digital identity ecosystem, Nota Sign has further strengthened its local digital signing capabilities in Hong Kong.



Designed to support electronic signature and data privacy requirements in more than 100 countries and regions, Nota Sign complies with major international regulatory frameworks, including the EU eIDAS Regulation, the US ESIGN Act, Hong Kong's Electronic Transactions Ordinance and the GDPR.



The platform has completed ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications, as well as SOC 2 Type I and Type II audits. It supports local digital identity systems in markets including Hong Kong and Singapore and operates data centres in key regions worldwide to meet data localisation requirements, fulfilling its commitment to "Sign with Global Trust."



Through its deep integration with iAM Smart, Nota Sign enables both corporate and individual users to complete trusted identity verification and legally valid digital signatures using their iAM Smart accounts.



The integration connects Nota Sign directly with Hong Kong's official digital identity infrastructure and further embeds the platform into the city's digital government ecosystem. It provides government organisations, businesses and individuals in the Greater Bay Area, particularly those in Hong Kong, with a safer, more efficient and standardised one-stop digital signing solution.



01 Seamless Integration with Hong Kong's Official Authentication Framework Developed by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, iAM Smart is a one-stop digital identity authentication platform. Its compliant digital signing framework is established in accordance with Hong Kong's Electronic Transactions Ordinance.



The platform serves as a key gateway through which Hong Kong residents and businesses access digital government and commercial services. It provides trusted identity verification, encrypted security and fully traceable records and is widely used across public service applications, commercial transactions and identity verification scenarios.



The integration brings together the core capabilities of iAM Smart and Nota Sign. Hong Kong users can authorise access to Nota Sign with one click using their iAM Smart accounts, eliminating repeated registration and data entry and significantly simplifying identity verification during cross-border signing processes.



Users can also verify their identities through iAM Smart and use Nota Sign to sign contracts, commercial documents and official records online. Data is encrypted throughout the process, all actions are recorded and signing activities remain fully traceable, helping ensure that the resulting signatures meet applicable legal and regulatory requirements.



02 Supporting Four High-Frequency Scenarios with Digital Signing at Users' Fingertips For users, the integration between Nota Sign and iAM Smart creates a more convenient and trusted digital signing experience for both businesses and individuals.



Whether handling local transactions in Hong Kong, collaborating across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area or conducting cross-border commercial activities, users can reduce repeated identity checks, paper document circulation and in-person procedures, improving both operational efficiency and the overall digital service experience.



Nota Sign supports a wide range of high-frequency signing scenarios, including business operations, financial services, human resources, commercial collaboration and personal affairs. Typical applications include the following:



1. Commercial Collaboration Nota Sign can be used for local Hong Kong business activities and cross-border collaboration across the Greater Bay Area, including supply chain coordination, procurement transactions and service partnerships.



Businesses can initiate cooperation agreements, procurement contracts, service agreements, supply chain reconciliation confirmations and other commercial documents through Nota Sign.



Signatories can then use iAM Smart to complete identity authentication and digital signing, improving business collaboration efficiency and delivering a smoother signing experience.



2. Talent and Human Resources Management For cross-regional employment, businesses can initiate online signing processes for offer letters, employment contracts, confidentiality agreements, non-compete agreements and overseas or cross-border assignment documents.



Employees can authenticate their identities and sign digitally through iAM Smart, allowing onboarding documentation to be completed entirely online. This reduces the costs associated with manual identity verification and paper document circulation while improving the efficiency of human resources management.



3. Financial and Corporate Services Nota Sign can support digital processes involving account opening, insurance applications, wealth management and corporate services.



Businesses can embed iAM Smart's identity authentication capabilities into Nota Sign signing workflows. Once customers have completed identity verification, they can immediately sign account-opening agreements, authorisation documents, service agreements and other materials.



This reduces repeated authentication and duplicate data entry, providing customers with a smoother and more efficient online service experience.



4. Personal Affairs Hong Kong residents can use iAM Smart to verify their identities and sign digitally when entering into tenancy agreements, granting personal authorisations or handling cross-border mandates.



Users no longer need to repeatedly enter their identity details or attend multiple in-person verification appointments. This improves the efficiency of a wide range of digital processes and makes signing more convenient and intuitive.



Huang Xiang, Founder and CEO of Fadada, said that the integration with iAM Smart represents an important strategic step in Nota Sign's continued development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It also strengthens the platform's local compliance service ecosystem and regional service capabilities.



Nota Sign previously established a partnership with Digi-Sign, the first commercial recognised certification authority under Hong Kong's Tradelink.



Overseas users who do not have an iAM Smart account can use Tradelink iD-One, together with passport-based electronic Know Your Customer verification, to complete identity verification and apply for a digital certificate.



Following the integration with iAM Smart, Hong Kong residents can now complete identity authentication and digital signing directly through their iAM Smart accounts.



These two identity verification channels serve different user groups and further strengthen Nota Sign's identity authentication network in Hong Kong.



Looking ahead, Nota Sign will continue to leverage its mature cross-border signing technology and compliance framework to provide reliable digital signing infrastructure for Chinese enterprises expanding overseas, Hong Kong and Macao businesses entering the Chinese mainland, and cross-border industrial collaboration across the Greater Bay Area.



Through these capabilities, Nota Sign aims to establish a leading cross-border electronic signing platform rooted in the Greater Bay Area and serving organisations worldwide.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.