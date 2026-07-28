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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Swiss-Belhotel expands Bali portfolio with 5-star resort

July 28, 2026 | 10:29
(0) user say
Swiss-Belhotel International expanded its Indonesian portfolio with the soft opening of the 5-star Ashva Swiss-Belresort Ubud Bali, reinforcing its strategic growth in Indonesia's premium hospitality market.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 July 2026 - Swiss-Belhotel International continues to reinforce its strategic growth within Indonesia's premium hospitality market with the soft opening of the 5-star Ashva Swiss-Belresort Ubud Bali. Nestled in one of Bali's most celebrated cultural and nature-driven destinations, this upscale property marks a major milestone for the brand ahead of its official Grand Opening slated for September 2026.

Deluxe Room Nature View with Balcony, Ashva Swiss-Belresort Ubud, Bali
Deluxe Room Nature View with Balcony, Ashva Swiss-Belresort Ubud, Bali

The launch reflects the group's unwavering confidence in Bali's resilient luxury tourism segment. Designed to meet the evolving preferences of modern travelers, Ashva Swiss-Belresort Ubud Bali brings sophisticated international hospitality standards to a sanctuary engineered for multi-generational family bonding, couples' retreats, and immersive, experience-focused stays.

Sudharman Shetty, President Director of PT Ratna Forever Hospitality, stated:

"The development of Ashva Swiss-Belresort Ubud Bali represents a strategic step in expanding our hospitality business while supporting the growth of quality tourism in Ubud. We believe that Ubud's natural beauty, cultural heritage, and unique attractions can be combined with international service standards to create a destination with strong value and long-term sustainability. Through the presence of the Swiss-Belresort brand, we hope Ashva will grow into a preferred resort choice for both domestic and international travellers, while also making a positive contribution to the local community and economy," said Sudharman Shetty, Founder & Owner of Ratna Forever Hospitality."

Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, added: "Indonesia continues to be a cornerstone of our global expansion vision. This development not only reflects the deep trust of our partners at PT Ratna Forever Hospitality in our balanced approach to guest comfort and operational excellence, but it also underscores our strong confidence in the market—particularly within the high-growth segment of travelers seeking spacious, lifestyle-oriented resort experiences."

Developed with a contemporary yet culturally rooted resort concept, Ashva Swiss-Belresort Ubud Bali features 90 beautifully appointed guestrooms and suites, alongside 4 exclusive wooden pavilions. Accommodations range from a generous 40 to 106 square meters, perfectly catering to families and groups. Select premium room and suite tiers elevate the stay experience with private heated plunge pools and smart in-room technology.

The culinary landscape introduces diverse dining destinations, including Giwangkara All Day Dining and the renowned Udupi Multi-Cuisine Restaurant, which boasts a strictly separated, dedicated kitchen section for pure vegetarian preparation.

The resort's striking architectural centerpiece is a terraced swimming pool concept, designed with cascading water elements and a Petanu Pool Bar overlooking Ubud's layered natural landscape. To accommodate business and celebratory milestones, the property features a grand ballroom, versatile meeting spaces, and scenic outdoor areas beautifully tailored for weddings and social events.

Ilkin Ilyaszade, Senior Vice President – Operations and Development, Indonesia at Swiss-Belhotel International, commented: "As we actively strengthen our footprint across key hubs in Indonesia, Bali remains an essential, highly resilient destination with exceptional growth potential. The soft opening of Ashva Swiss-Belresort Ubud Bali directly supports this trajectory. Beyond creating vibrant leisure experiences, our comprehensive facilities and scenic setting are strategically positioned to capture the rising demand for premium corporate meetings, weddings, and high-profile social events."

During the soft opening phase in July and August 2026, guests can take advantage of exclusive introductory rates before the resort transitions to its grand launch in September. To discover a new expression of refined living or to secure reservations, please visit ashvaswiss-belresort.com.

SBEC Loyalty Programme: Enjoy 10%–35% OFF on Rooms, Dining, and other services at 165+ hotels globally by becoming an SBEC loyalty member. Sign up for FREE and enjoy instant benefits through the Swiss-Belhotel International App—available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

https://www.swiss-belhotel.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Swiss-Belhotel International

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Swiss-Belhotel SwissBelhotel International Ashva SwissBelresort Ubud Bali

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