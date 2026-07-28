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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MSIG Hong Kong's claims ratio grows for fifth straight year

July 28, 2026 | 10:13
(0) user say
MSIG Insurance Hong Kong published its 2025 Claims Report, showing a fifth consecutive annual rise in its claims settlement ratio, alongside the launch of a market-first door-to-door luggage repair service for travel insurance customers.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 July 2026 - MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited ("MSIG") today published its 2025 Claims Report, highlighting a fifth consecutive annual rise in its claims settlement ratio since 2020, strong performance across key classes, and new customer-focused travel innovations.

In 2025, MSIG honoured HK$359 million in claims in Hong Kong and Macau and achieved a 94.7% claims settlement ratio, up from 91.1% in 2020, reflecting the insurer's sustained commitment to extraordinary claims service and role as a trusted partner. Employees' Compensation Hong Kong recorded a 99.87% settlement ratio, followed closely by Helper (97.57%) and Travel (96.27%).

This year's report shows significant progress in its customer-first approach – with an over 11% year-on-year increase in compliments received from customers, as well as 100% of the insurer's 2025 Google reviews being 5-star rated.

Philip Kent, Chief Executive Officer of MSIG Hong Kong, said: "In a year of rapid change, our teams have stayed close to our customers and continued to put forward products and services that have truly helped when it mattered most. That's what a customer-first mindset is all about and the results are clear from this year's claims report. From innovative travel protection to extraordinary claims servicing, we continue to invest in bringing unique-to-market product features to our customers as their trusted partner, and are fully committed to further enhancing our service experience to deliver the assurance they need at every stage of their life journey."

MSIG's innovations in Travel Insurance also earned notable industry recognition in 2025 and 2026, reinforcing the strength of the offerings and the value they are delivering to customers:
  • Won the Travel Insurance category at the 10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2026
  • Top 3 Finalists in "Most Innovative Product/Service Award (General Insurance)" at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025
New Travel Insurance services

In April 2025, MSIG launched two travel services designed to make support faster and more seamless. The market-first Door-to-Door Luggage Repair Service completed 135 luggage repair requests from April to December 2025, equal to 16% of all luggage damage claims, while Overseas Medical Teleconsultation simplifies access to care while travelling abroad. These new services reflect innovation in an area where customers value convenience, speed and reassurance.

MSIG built on that momentum in October 2025 with upgraded Travel Insurance products that added new benefits, including Cancellation of Journey for Any Reason. The enhancement gives travellers greater flexibility and strengthens MSIG's position in a critical category where expectations are rising around responsive, real-world protection.

Beyond travel, the report highlights a wide range of cases of MSIG's broader focus on customer-centred claims service across personal and commercial lines – demonstrating a commitment not only to efficient claims handling, but also to helping customers navigate disruption and move forward.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MSIG MSIG Hong Kong Insurance Hong Kong Travel insurance customers

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