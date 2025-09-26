Corporate

Vietnam attends first World Nuclear Week Forum in Russia

September 26, 2025 | 10:50
A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy is taking part in the first World Nuclear Week Forum in Russia from September 25-29.

This event is an opportunity for Vietnam to demonstrate its commitment to the safe, sustainable, and responsible development of nuclear energy.

The World Nuclear Week Forum is a major international event that brings together leaders, experts, and representatives from governments, international organisations, industries, and academia.

Vietnam attends first World Nuclear Week Forum in Russia
World Nuclear Week Forum in Russia. Source: 24 MIR

The event aims to promote dialogue, cooperation, and knowledge sharing on issues related to nuclear energy, including safety, security, technological development, and applications in medicine, agriculture, and industry.

Duy participated in the opening ceremony and a number of main activities, such as a high-level summit on new technology in the new world, and visited the atomic museum and exhibition.

Vietnam attends first World Nuclear Week Forum in Russia
Photo: MST

During meetings with senior leaders of Rosatom and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Duy highly appreciated the role of the IAEA in sharing and exchanging information related to the development of science and technology, boosting nuclear applications, and nuclear safety and security issues.

He also emphasised that Vietnam has attached importance to promoting research on the application of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Russia's Rosatom proposes reactor for Vietnam nuclear power plant Russia's Rosatom proposes reactor for Vietnam nuclear power plant

Russian nuclear major Rosatom State Corporation announced on May 13 that Rosatom and Vietnam have signed an inter-agency roadmap for the development of nuclear technologies through 2030.
Deputy PM urges completion of site clearance for Ninh Thuan nuclear power project in 2025 Deputy PM urges completion of site clearance for Ninh Thuan nuclear power project in 2025

The Party and the Government pay special attention to hurriedly the development of clean and green energy sources to support double-digit socio-economic growth target and ensure national energy security, focusing on developing the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plants.
KEPCO to develop skilled workforce for Vietnam's nuclear power sector KEPCO to develop skilled workforce for Vietnam's nuclear power sector

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) announced on August 13 that it had signed an MoU with Petrovietnam ) to foster a skilled workforce for Vietnam's fledgling nuclear power industry.
Vietnam attends 69th session of IAEA General Conference Vietnam attends 69th session of IAEA General Conference

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh led the Vietnamese delegation to the 69th Session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from September 15-19.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
Vietnam World Nuclear Week Forum russia nuclear energy

