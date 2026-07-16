Danone Vietnam celebrates four wins at HR Asia Awards 2026

Tran Thi Hoang Thu, general director of Danone Vietnam, receives awards on behalf of the company at the awards

The nutrition company has invested significantly in developing local talent, fostering an inclusive workplace and creating an environment where employees can build future-ready skills, grow professionally and personally, and feel empowered to contribute to a shared purpose.

Thu Tran, country manager of Danone Vietnam said, “At Danone Vietnam, we believe that people are the foundation of sustainable growth. By understanding the evolving needs of Vietnamese consumers and empowering local talent to learn, lead and thrive, we are building a stronger business and creating meaningful impact for the communities we serve.”

With more than 130 years of experience in health and nutrition, Danone brings its global expertise to Vietnam to support the wellbeing of Vietnamese children, families and communities.

As the company behind the brand Aptamil, Danone translates more than 50 years of pioneering early-life nutrition research into tailored nutritional solutions designed to support children’s developmental needs and help parents navigate their children’s nutrition journey with greater confidence.

Beyond products, Danone is committed to making nutritional science and trusted information more accessible, so that every child can have the best possible start in life.

The people behind Danone Vietnam

Powering Danone Vietnam’s growth is its local team, with Vietnamese talent representing 95 per cent of the workforce.

Rather than pursuing short-term gains, Danone Vietnam has focused on building strong foundations for green growth by offering competitive benefits, flexible working arrangements, and holistic employee wellbeing programmes that meet the evolving expectations of today's talent. The company also invests in future-ready capabilities through digital transformation initiatives, including AI for All, while fostering a workplace culture built on continuous learning, inclusion, and a strong sense of belonging.

These people-focused priorities are underpinned by a shared purpose: delivering high-quality nutritional products that help bring health through food to more Vietnamese children, families and communities.

“For me, workplace culture is not defined by policies alone, but by how our people bring Danone’s values to life every day through the way we serve consumers, support customers and contribute to communities," Thu said.

"When employees feel trusted, respected and empowered, they take greater ownership, develop their capabilities and create sustainable impact. These awards recognise the collective commitment of our passionate team, who have worked together to build a strong business, an inclusive culture and a shared sense of purpose at Danone Vietnam.”

Putting communities at the heart of the business

Danone also places communities at the heart of its decisions. That commitment was clearly demonstrated during last year’s devastating floods. Recognizing the difficulties faced by affected families, particularly limited access to clean water and nutritious food, Danone Vietnam quickly mobilised support and donated over 90,000 boxes of Aptamil KID UHT milk to children in impacted communities, helping them maintain access to essential nutrition during a challenging time.

The recognition from HR Asia marks an important milestone for Danone Vietnam and reflects a broader transformation in the world of work. Danone Vietnam’s journey demonstrates that strong business performance and a purposeful workplace can be built together by investing in people, fostering an inclusive cult