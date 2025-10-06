As of August 20, the city lured in $5.62 billion in domestic investment capital, and attracted $307.3 million in foreign capital, an increase of 4.6 per cent over the same period in 2024. Currently, Danang boasts over 1,260 foreign-invested projects costing almost $11 billion in total.

Danang leading latest wave of industrial real estate funding

Currently, industrial parks (IPs) in Danang are playing a key role in the city’s economic development strategy. The locality currently has three new IPs planned and six operating ones, with a total area of over 1,160 hectares.

In the first half of 2025, the locality has recorded 20 licensed foreign-invested industrial production and processing projects, spread across various localities.

A move considered as a driving force to attract investment capital is the newly approved Danang Free Trade Zone (FTZ) with a scale of nearly 1,900ha. It will apply special tax incentives and simplify customs procedures as well as closely integrate with Lien Chieu Seaport and the High-Tech Park, thereby forming an ecosystem for production, exports, and logistics.

In addition, the city’s international financial centre (IFC) is also being promoted in three phases. It will contribute to the formation of a modern financial and technological ecosystem, considered a solid foundation for attracting financial institutions, digital asset services, and strategic investors.

In addition, Lien Chieu deepwater port, expected to be completed by the end of 2025, is expected to replace Tien Sa Port, serving the need to transport large volumes of goods from inland to international markets. The seaport will connect the maximum mode of transport with roads, railways, and belt roads that are currently being expanded, contributing to creating a modern logistics platform for the entire region.

With modern transport and logistics infrastructure, three deepwater seaports, two international airports, international border ports, and world cultural heritages and biosphere reserves, Danang is converging many available potentials.

Thomas Rooney, deputy director of Industrial Advisory Services at Savills Hanoi, noted that Danang owns a strategic location on the north-south economic corridor close to international shipping routes, and is also a gateway connecting the Central Highlands provinces with Laos and Northeastern Thailand. This is a solid foundation for logistics and trade development.

“The Danang government has made strong moves in investing in infrastructure and offering attractive incentive policies. The synchronous development of key projects shows that Danang is transforming from a tourist city to an integrated economic city, with high-tech industry, finance and innovation as the main pillars,” said Rooney.

In particular, after merging with Quang Nam, Danang has become a central city with the largest area, expanding its administrative boundaries and development space.

Along with that, the city is also boosting development of the FTZ and aims to become an IFC thanks to the advantage of the open administrative boundary.

Currently, the Danang High-Tech Park is considered the focal point attracting large technology corporations such as Universal Alloy Corporation of the US, along with many investors from Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Besides that, preferential policies such as land lease, corporate income tax exemption, and digital transformation work widely applied by the city are creating a strong momentum for Danang to lead the region in attracting investors.

However, leaders say Danang still has many challenges that need to be resolved: from upgrading logistics capacity and solving slow site clearance to improving the quality of technical and management personnel. Administrative reforms, especially between the provincial and city levels, will also play a key role in improving the investment environment.

