Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Danang leading latest wave of industrial real estate funding

October 06, 2025 | 09:21
(0) user say
Danang is staking its claim as a key trading hub and logistics centre linking the Central Highlands with Laos and northeastern Thailand.

As of August 20, the city lured in $5.62 billion in domestic investment capital, and attracted $307.3 million in foreign capital, an increase of 4.6 per cent over the same period in 2024. Currently, Danang boasts over 1,260 foreign-invested projects costing almost $11 billion in total.

Danang leading latest wave of industrial real estate funding
Danang leading latest wave of industrial real estate funding

Currently, industrial parks (IPs) in Danang are playing a key role in the city’s economic development strategy. The locality currently has three new IPs planned and six operating ones, with a total area of over 1,160 hectares.

In the first half of 2025, the locality has recorded 20 licensed foreign-invested industrial production and processing projects, spread across various localities.

A move considered as a driving force to attract investment capital is the newly approved Danang Free Trade Zone (FTZ) with a scale of nearly 1,900ha. It will apply special tax incentives and simplify customs procedures as well as closely integrate with Lien Chieu Seaport and the High-Tech Park, thereby forming an ecosystem for production, exports, and logistics.

In addition, the city’s international financial centre (IFC) is also being promoted in three phases. It will contribute to the formation of a modern financial and technological ecosystem, considered a solid foundation for attracting financial institutions, digital asset services, and strategic investors.

In addition, Lien Chieu deepwater port, expected to be completed by the end of 2025, is expected to replace Tien Sa Port, serving the need to transport large volumes of goods from inland to international markets. The seaport will connect the maximum mode of transport with roads, railways, and belt roads that are currently being expanded, contributing to creating a modern logistics platform for the entire region.

With modern transport and logistics infrastructure, three deepwater seaports, two international airports, international border ports, and world cultural heritages and biosphere reserves, Danang is converging many available potentials.

Thomas Rooney, deputy director of Industrial Advisory Services at Savills Hanoi, noted that Danang owns a strategic location on the north-south economic corridor close to international shipping routes, and is also a gateway connecting the Central Highlands provinces with Laos and Northeastern Thailand. This is a solid foundation for logistics and trade development.

“The Danang government has made strong moves in investing in infrastructure and offering attractive incentive policies. The synchronous development of key projects shows that Danang is transforming from a tourist city to an integrated economic city, with high-tech industry, finance and innovation as the main pillars,” said Rooney.

In particular, after merging with Quang Nam, Danang has become a central city with the largest area, expanding its administrative boundaries and development space.

Along with that, the city is also boosting development of the FTZ and aims to become an IFC thanks to the advantage of the open administrative boundary.

Currently, the Danang High-Tech Park is considered the focal point attracting large technology corporations such as Universal Alloy Corporation of the US, along with many investors from Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Besides that, preferential policies such as land lease, corporate income tax exemption, and digital transformation work widely applied by the city are creating a strong momentum for Danang to lead the region in attracting investors.

However, leaders say Danang still has many challenges that need to be resolved: from upgrading logistics capacity and solving slow site clearance to improving the quality of technical and management personnel. Administrative reforms, especially between the provincial and city levels, will also play a key role in improving the investment environment.

Investors outline plans for Danang-Hoi An rail Investors outline plans for Danang-Hoi An rail

A Danang-Hoi An urban railway is expected to create an important driving force for the city’s development, and has already attracted the attention of domestic and foreign developers.
Danang partners with Frankfurt to push financial hub ambition Danang partners with Frankfurt to push financial hub ambition

Danang has advanced its ambition of becoming a regional financial hub by signing an MoU with Frankfurt Main Finance to cooperate on establishing an international financial centre (IFC).
Marvell accelerates expansion in Vietnam with offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang Marvell accelerates expansion in Vietnam with offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang

Marvell Technology, Inc., a data infrastructure semiconductor solutions firm, has announced the opening of three new offices in Vietnam.

By Hoai Thanh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
danang industrial real estate industrial real estate funding economic development strategy

Related Contents

Cam Thanh named among the world’s 20 most beautiful villages

Cam Thanh named among the world’s 20 most beautiful villages

Danang approves $1.8 billion investment in Lien Chieu Container Port

Danang approves $1.8 billion investment in Lien Chieu Container Port

Danang’s microchip industry embraces increasing attention

Danang’s microchip industry embraces increasing attention

Next-gen factories ready to embrace global supply chains

Next-gen factories ready to embrace global supply chains

Danang Finance and Tech Week 2025 kicks off

Danang Finance and Tech Week 2025 kicks off

Post-merger boost being felt in industrial real estate

Post-merger boost being felt in industrial real estate

Latest News ⁄ Property

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam can exploit potential from carbon market

Vietnam can exploit potential from carbon market

VNPAY chairman named among Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs

VNPAY chairman named among Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs

Danang leading latest wave of industrial real estate funding

Danang leading latest wave of industrial real estate funding

Solutions required on EPR obligations

Solutions required on EPR obligations

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020