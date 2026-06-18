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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CUHK climbs 14 places to rank 18th globally in QS World University Rankings 2027

June 18, 2026 | 15:54
(0) user say
The Chinese University of Hong Kong has been ranked 18th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027, climbing 14 places on advances in international reputation, employer reputation, and global engagement.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2026 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has been ranked 18th globally in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2027, climbing 14 places from 32nd in the previous year and entering the global top 20 for the first time. This achievement reflects CUHK's steady progress in the global higher education landscape, with notable improvements across multiple indicators, including employer reputation, international research network, international student ratio, and faculty student ratio. The University once again achieved a full score in the international faculty ratio, reinforcing its position as a leading research university in Asia with global recognition.

Professor Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, CUHK's Vice-Chancellor and President, said: "CUHK's entry into the global top 20 marks a significant milestone in the University's development and stands as a testament to the collective efforts of our faculty, students, alumni, and partners over the years. Rooted in Hong Kong, China's most international city, CUHK is committed to the education of outstanding students and scholars from across the globe with a dynamic environment that integrates academic excellence, cultural diversity, and innovation. The notable rise in employer reputation underscores the effectiveness of CUHK's collegiate system and liberal arts education, combined with the strengths of a research university. We are dedicated to nurturing a new generation of leaders with independent thinking, cross-cultural perspectives and a strong sense of social responsibility, enabling them to excel across diverse fields. CUHK is also a global hub for academic excellence that brings together top scholars from around the world. The full score in the international faculty ratio once again highlights our sustained strength in attracting world-class talent."

"Looking ahead, with the forthcoming launch of the CUHK Strategic Plan 2026–2030, we will deepen our strategic partnerships with leading universities, industries, and government organisations. By advancing impactful research and knowledge transfer, we aim to collaborate in addressing the common challenges facing humanity. We extend our sincere gratitude to the HKSAR Government, our nation and partners across sectors for their steadfast support, and warmly invite outstanding students, scholars, and collaborators from around the world to join us in shaping the next chapter of higher education."

The 2027 rankings assessed the performance of over 1,500 universities worldwide. CUHK showed substantial improvement across several indicators, including:
  • Rising 14 places to 18th globally, marking a historic high for CUHK;
  • Ranking second in Hong Kong in academic reputation, employer reputation, employment outcomes and sustainability;
  • Recording a notable rise in employer reputation, reflecting growing recognition among global employers of the professional competence and leadership potential of CUHK graduates;
  • Achieving full score in the international faculty ratio once again, highlighting the University's strength in attracting top academic talent from around the world;
  • Recording significant improvements in indicators such as international research network, international student ratio, and faculty student ratio, reflecting CUHK's continued progress in internationalisation and global engagement, as well as its ongoing efforts to enhance teaching support and the student learning experience.
This year's ranking represents CUHK's best performance since the introduction of the QS World University Rankings in 2010. Building on this milestone, the University will continue to enhance the quality of teaching and learning, strengthen its global academic networks and research impact, to nurture outstanding talent for China and the international community.

For QS World University Rankings 2027, please click here for more details.

https://www.cuhk.edu.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Chinese University of Hong Kong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CUHK World University Rankings Chinese University Employer reputation

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