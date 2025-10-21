CUHK Business School launches pioneering MSc in Leadership for Experience Economy

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School is pleased to announce the launch of its new Master of Science (MSc) in Leadership for Experience Economy (LEE) programme, with its first intake scheduled for the 2026-27 academic year. A first-of-its-kind in the Asia-Pacific region, this programme is designed to prepare the next generation of leaders for the rapidly expanding experience economy, where business success is driven by creating impactful experiences that foster emotional connections.

Housed within the School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM), the new programme builds on SHTM's established expertise in hospitality, tourism, and real estate, combined with CUHK Business School's world-class research and teaching resources. It aims to develop leaders capable of transforming experience design, management, investment, and innovation into organizations' competitive advantages. The programme's launch also aligns strategically with Hong Kong's focus on developing its culture, sports, and tourism sectors, while supporting national priorities for high-quality economic growth.

Developed through extensive industry consultation, the programme's innovative, interdisciplinary curriculum is structured around three core leadership competencies: inspiration, investment, and innovation. Through experiential learning, students will master design thinking, customer psychology, and strategic decision-making. The programme features a dual-advising system with academic and industry mentors, international learning opportunities, and hands-on projects to ensure practical, real-world impact.

"The experience economy has become more important than ever. Today's customers seek meaningful experiences, not just products or services. While consumers are willing to pay a premium for memorable moments, many organisations struggle to shift away from a seller-centred mindset. The LEE programme is introduced to prepare leaders who can drive the experience transformation," said Dr Jenny Tian, director of the LEE programme.

Professor Robert Li, director of SHTM, added, "The LEE programme addresses a critical gap in traditional business leadership education. To thrive in the experience economy, leaders must blend analytical rigour with creativity, resilience with adaptability, and have a profound understanding of technology, investment, and humanity. These skills are likely to become even more important in the age of artificial intelligence."

As Mr Peter Borer, former general manager of the Peninsula Hong Kong and current non-executive director of the Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels noted, "Experience is now part of the DNA of any company." Graduates will be well-positioned for emerging leadership roles in customer experience management, experience consultancy, and workplace experience transformation across diverse sectors.

The LEE programme welcomes candidates from diverse educational and professional backgrounds who are passionate about shaping the future of experience-led businesses. For more information, please visit the programme's website.