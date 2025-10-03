Corporate

CUHK Scholarships 2025: Full Tuition and Stipend for Global Talent

October 03, 2025 | 15:36
(0) user say
Early-round closes 15 December, giving students Hong Kong scholarship keywords and online application portal.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 October 2025 - For many prospective postgraduate students, financial constraints can pose significant challenges when pursuing advanced research and further studies. At The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), a variety of scholarship opportunities—including the Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS)—enable scholars focus on academic growth and thrive in a world-class academic environment.

Empowering Academic Ambition through Financial Support
CUHK is committed to nurturing global scholars and offers the prestigious Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) to outstanding PhD applicants, with an enhanced package valued at US$230,000 for the entire normative study period. This comprehensive package covers stipends, tuition fee waivers, lodging awards, and travel allowances.

Additionally, the Belt & Road Scholarship—funded by the HKSAR Government—covers full tuition for selected first-year research postgraduate students from Belt & Road countries. Admission scholarships are also available for high-achieving students in selected self-financed taught postgraduate programmes.

A World-Class Institution in a Global City
Ranked 32nd in the world by QS World University Rankings 2026, CUHK provides an ideal academic environment for research excellence. Fellows benefit from interdisciplinary collaboration, mentorship from globally renowned professors, and access to cutting-edge research facilities. Situated in Hong Kong, CUHK connects students with a wealth of cultural, academic, and professional opportunities.

CUHK offers over 230 postgraduate programmes conducted in English, with 22 subjects ranked among the world's top 30. These include 2nd in Education & Education Research and in Gastroenterology & Hepatology, 5th in Nursing, 7th in Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science, and 10th in Linguistics. The faculty at CUHK comprises globally recognised experts who have made substantial contributions to their respective fields.

Turning Potential into Impact
CUHK has empowered scholars worldwide to surpass their limits and realise their potential. With generous financial support, students like Dr. Fabricio Oliveira da Silva from Brazil and Yasine Malki from Hong Kong thrive under the mentorship from world-leading professors in a highly interdisciplinary and collaborative research environment.

"Studying at CUHK was an incredible journey of intellectual growth and personal development. The academic environment, supportive faculty, and diverse student community fostered my passion for research. The opportunities for collaboration and access to state-of-the-art resources enriched my learning experience and prepared me for a successful future in my field. With the Fellowship, I presented papers at international conferences and expanded my academic network."
— Dr. Fabricio Oliveira da Silva, PhD graduate in Applied English Linguistics from Brazil

"Pursuing my PhD at CUHK as an HKPFS awardee has been an invaluable experience. I had the opportunity to be mentored by world-leading professors and to work in a highly interdisciplinary and collaborative research environment."
— Yasine Malki, PhD student in Chemical Pathology from Hong Kong

Take the Transformative Step
The CUHK Postgraduate Virtual Info Week 2025, scheduled from 20–31October 2025, offers prospective students a chance to explore these opportunities in depth. The event will introduce CUHK's taught and research postgraduate programmes, scholarship information, and insights from professors and current students.

For details, visit https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/admissions/admissions/admission-events.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

Tag:
CUHK Full Tuition Scholarship Global Talent Scholarship

